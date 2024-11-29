Secret Santa guide: Fun ideas to sleigh your office gift exchange without breaking the bank
From solving lunch-time indecisiveness to retro coffee cups and tabletop fans, here are some affordable ways to own your office Secret Santa exchange.
This article contains affiliate links. If you buy through these links, we may earn a small commission.
If you’ve just been assigned your office Secret Santa recipient and aren’t sure what to get them, we’ve got you covered. Thanks to numerous deals that are live on Shopee and Amazon, this is a good time to grab some great deals on fun gifts that won’t break the bank.
You’ll also be spoilt for choice with a host of deals from the Amazon US and Amazon Japan global stores.
PROMO CODES FOR MEDIACORP READERS
Use the code SHPxCLSBFCM* to get an additional 16 per cent discount with a minimum spend of S$20 (capped at $4). The code is valid till 11.59pm, Dec 2, 2024.
Until Dec 2, Mediacorp readers are also eligible for an Amazon promo code which entitles them to S$10 off when you spend more than S$60.
DEALS BELOW S$20
Actual HR-Approved Ways to Tell Coworkers They're Stupid, Paperback (S$11.45)
Honesty may not always be the best policy in the workplace. This book takes a fun, satirical look at office politics and dealing with less-than-helpful suggestions. No HR workers or office workers were harmed in the making of this book, which can also be paired with this notebook (S$13.07)
Pepperidge Farm Cookies Chocolate Collection, 7 Cookie Varieties, 13 oz (S$11.83; Usual Price: S$15.77; 25% off)
Here’s a safe bet for the office snack corner – because you can’t really go wrong with chocolate cookies.
Food Dice Gift Set (S$13.80)
Are you tired of waiting for your lunch buddies to decide what to eat? Banish culinary indecisiveness forever with this handy die set.
SMEG Coffee Cup (S$15.80; Usual Price: S$79.80; 80% off)
Stand out from the crowd with this retro 320ml coffee cup. It keeps beverage cold or warm for six to 12 hours.
Niimbot D110 Portable Thermal Label Printer with Label (S$29.69; Usual Price S$48; 38% off)
Is your desk buddy super-organised? Or do you wish they’d get their act together? Either way, this affordable label maker they’ll appreciate.
DEALS FROM S$20-$50
UGREEN Bluetooth 5.2 Transmitter and Receiver (S$24.20; Usual Price: S$47.53; 23% off)
If you believe that everything is better with Bluetooth, this is the accessory for you. It’s a handy travel accessory that adds Bluetooth connectivity to inflight entertainment systems so you can use your own headphones onboard. Also available is the older version (S$15.25; Usual Price S$35.99) with rigid connector and Bluetooh 5.0 compatibility.
HANARA Collapsible Coffee Cups with Reusable Silicone Straw, 18 Oz / 550ml, Pink (S$30.34)
Save space at your desk or on your travels with this collapsible 550ml silicone cup that’s BPA-free and microwave safe.
Anker Zolo Powerbank 10,000mAh 30W Power Bank, A1688 (S$35.89; Usual Price: S$79.99; 55% off)
The perfect gift for that friend who always forgets their charging cable. This 10,000mAh powerbank supports 30W fast charging and has a built-in USB-C cable. It has additional USB-C and USB-A ports so you can charge up to three devices simultaneously.
JisuLife Stroller Fan Life2S, 4,000mAh, Green (S$50.14; Usual Price: S$82; 39% off)
It won’t be long before Singapore’s cool, rainy weather gives way to stifling heat. Keep cool on the go with this portable fan. Attach it to strollers or remove the base and use on a desk.
This article contains affiliate links. If you buy through these links, we may earn a small commission.
Prices are accurate as of the time of publication. Discount codes for some products are available for eligible Prime members.
Not a Prime member yet? Join Prime or start a 30-day free trial at Amazon.sg/prime. Prime members enjoy free one-day domestic delivery and free international delivery on eligible items.
* The code is not applicable for miscellaneous, dining, travel and services, and ShopeePay Near Me. It also excludes S1/S2 Baby Milk.