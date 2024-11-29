Secret Santa guide: Fun ideas to sleigh your office gift exchange without breaking the bank

If you’ve just been assigned your office Secret Santa recipient and aren’t sure what to get them, we’ve got you covered. Thanks to numerous deals that are live on Shopee and Amazon, this is a good time to grab some great deals on fun gifts that won’t break the bank.

You’ll also be spoilt for choice with a host of deals from the Amazon US and Amazon Japan global stores.

PROMO CODES FOR MEDIACORP READERS

Use the code SHPxCLSBFCM* to get an additional 16 per cent discount with a minimum spend of S$20 (capped at $4). The code is valid till 11.59pm, Dec 2, 2024.

Until Dec 2, Mediacorp readers are also eligible for an Amazon promo code which entitles them to S$10 off when you spend more than S$60.

DEALS BELOW S$20

Actual HR-Approved Ways to Tell Coworkers They're Stupid, Paperback (S$11.45)