This travel charger combines retro charm with fast charging support
The Sharge Retro 67W GaN Charger is a compact, fast-charging device with a throwback design. Discovers its features, pros, cons and alternatives you may want to consider.
This article contains affiliate links. If you buy through these links, we may earn a small commission.
The travel charger is supposed to be a utilitarian device where function trumps form. It turns out, one company didn’t get the memo. Sharge has become known for its chargers and power banks that combine aesthetics and functionality and this retro charger is no different. Is the Sharge Retro 67W GaN Charger worth it?
Shaped like a classic Macintosh computer, its screen displays real-time charging speeds using a large, pixelated font. When the 67W GaN charger is plugged into a socket but not charging any devices, it displays a digital rain pattern that’s reminiscent of the Matrix.
The charger supports a maximum output of 67W and has three USB-C ports, each of which is capable of charging at 67W max. Plug in two devices and it charges at a maximum of 45W and 20W. Three-port charging supports 45W on 1 port and 15W on the other 2 ports.
Sharge says the device includes safety protection and the Travel Set includes UK, EU and AU adapters.
Cons? This doesn’t include a USB-A port for legacy devices. Its prongs are located on the bottom, so the charging display may be hard to view if it’s plugged into a wall socket
Sharge Retro 67W GaN Charger, Travel Set, White (S$63.90; Usual Price: S$99.90)
Pros: Retro design, displays charging speed, 67W charging, UK, EU and AU adapters
Cons: Prongs at the bottom of device, no USB-A port for legacy devices
Gallium nitride (GaN) conducts electricity more efficiently and generates less heat than older silicon-based chargers, allowing them to charge devices faster. GaN chargers also require fewer components than silicon chargers, so they can be more compact while handling greater loads.
If you’re looking for more powerful GaN travel chargers or prefer plain-Jane devices, here are some other travel chargers to consider. Like the Sharge Retro 67W Charger, these can also be used in Singapore, making them versatile choices.
UGREEN Nexode 65W GaN 3-Port Universal Travel Adapter (S$49.99; Usual Price: S$99.90; 50% off)
This 65W multiport USB-C has two USB-C ports and one USB-A port for legacy devices. It includes interchangeable UK, EU and US plugs.
- Over-heat, over-voltage, over-current and short-circuit protection
Pros: Compact size; Interchangeable plugs; Temperature protection
Cons: No Type A plug for Australia and New Zealand
Mazer Infinite Travel World GAN PD65W Travel Charger (S$49.90; Usual Price: S$79.90; 37% off)
A 65W charger with two USB-C ports, one USB-A port and one universal socket for devices that don’t support USB power delivery. It includes sliding UK, EU, AU and US plugs.
- 8A surge protection
Pros: Compact size: Interchangeable plugs; Universal AC socket; Built-in fuse protection
Cons: Boxy shape may not fit tight spaces
Baseus 65W GaN5 Pro USB C PD 3.0 Quick Charger (S$34.67; Usual Price: S$70.87; 51% off)
This slimline 65W charger is designed to fit into tight spaces. Featuring one USB-C port and one USB-A port, it supports fast charging. It has US, EU and UK plugs.
- BCT temperature control
Pros: Interchangeable UK, EU and US plugs; Slim design; Affordable
Cons: No Type A plug for Australia and New Zealand; Two charging ports
Prolink 140W 3-port GaN PD Charger (S$69.90; Usual Price: S$201; 65% off)
For travellers with more demanding charging requirements, this 140W charger features two USB-C ports and one USB-A port. It supports fast charging, has US, EU and UK plugs, although Type A for Australia and New Zealand is absent.
- IntelliSense technology detects and distributes the correct charging current to connected devices
- Over-heat, over-voltage, over-current and short-circuit protection
Pros: 140W charging; UK, EU and US plugs
Cons: No Type A plug for Australia and New Zealand; Three charging ports
WHAT TO LOOK FOR IN A GaN TRAVEL CHARGER
Gallium nitride (GaN) is a semiconductor that conducts electricity more efficiently and generates less heat than silicon-based chargers. This allows them to charge multiple devices faster and have more compact designs.
Sockets: Check that your travel charger includes US, EU, AU and UK sockets so you’re covered wherever you travel in the world.
Power output: If you want to fast-charge your laptop, or charge your phone and laptop simultaneously, consider a charger that supports at least 65W charging.
Size, weight and cost: The current GaN charger sweet spot lies with 65W and 100W devices. More powerful chargers will be bigger, heavier and in some case, much more expensive. If you travel with a lot of devices that need to be charged rapidly, this could still be a viable option for you.
Safety: Look for built-in features like over-voltage, over-current and short-circuit protection that help protect your devices.
Compatibility: Check that the charger supports charging standards your devices use, such as or Programmable Power Supply (PPS) and USB-C Power Delivery (PD).
Prices are accurate as of the time of publication.