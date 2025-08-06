This travel charger combines retro charm with fast charging support

The travel charger is supposed to be a utilitarian device where function trumps form. It turns out, one company didn’t get the memo. Sharge has become known for its chargers and power banks that combine aesthetics and functionality and this retro charger is no different. Is the Sharge Retro 67W GaN Charger worth it?

Shaped like a classic Macintosh computer, its screen displays real-time charging speeds using a large, pixelated font. When the 67W GaN charger is plugged into a socket but not charging any devices, it displays a digital rain pattern that’s reminiscent of the Matrix.

The charger supports a maximum output of 67W and has three USB-C ports, each of which is capable of charging at 67W max. Plug in two devices and it charges at a maximum of 45W and 20W. Three-port charging supports 45W on 1 port and 15W on the other 2 ports.

Sharge says the device includes safety protection and the Travel Set includes UK, EU and AU adapters.

Cons? This doesn’t include a USB-A port for legacy devices. Its prongs are located on the bottom, so the charging display may be hard to view if it’s plugged into a wall socket

Sharge Retro 67W GaN Charger, Travel Set, White (S$63.90; Usual Price: S$99.90)