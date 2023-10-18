Solid start: 10 bar soaps and shampoos for a more conscious clean
Transform your shower routine into an Earth-friendly experience with these sustainable products.
This article contains affiliate links. If you buy through these links, we may earn a small commission.
Shower time is an essential daily ritual for most, and in sweltering Singapore, multiple showers can sometimes be a necessity. But what if this routine could become not only refreshing but also eco-friendly?
Embark on a journey towards conscious living by making a simple yet impactful switch from liquid soaps and shampoos to their solid counterparts.
Bar soap is generally regarded as more sustainable because it typically requires less soap and water per wash compared to liquid soap. It also lasts longer, reducing the need for frequent replenishment. What’s more, bar soap uses less energy to produce, package and dispose of.
Today’s market offers an array of bar soaps made with natural ingredients that not only cleanse effectively but also pamper your skin. Many of these products feature minimalist, recyclable packaging, further reducing their carbon footprint.
Here are a few solid showstoppers that exemplify this eco-conscious ethos.
Dr. Bronner’s Pure-Castile Bar Soap (S$9.50)
This multitasking marvel, infused with an assortment of organic oils such as coconut, olive, jojoba and hemp, offers versatile cleansing for your face, body and hair. Dr. Bronner’s bar soaps are fully biodegradable, packaged in recycled materials and crafted from natural, vegan ingredients that gently nurture the skin. Take your pick from seven delightful scents – peppermint, lavender, almond, eucalyptus, rose, tea tree and citrus – or opt for the unscented option.
Hailing from New Zealand, this creamy body bar cleanser boasts a refreshing coconut, ginger and lime scent while promising to scrub, wash, deodorise and moisturise. Its ecological credentials include biodegradability, sustainable sourcing and a formulation free of harmful ingredients. It’s also larger than your standard bar soap and can last approximately 12 to 18 weeks.
Neutrogena Facial Cleansing Bar Treatment for Acne-Prone Skin (S$22.58)
Dermatologist-recommended, this glycerin-rich, hypoallergenic bar effectively removes excess oil without drying the skin. Formulated for acne-prone skin, it’s clinically tested to be non-comedogenic and gentle enough for daily use.
Australian Organic Biologika Natural Rose Geranium Soap Bar (S$5.20)
This vegan and biodegradable soap bar blends soothing ingredients, including certified palm oil, organic safflower oil, biodynamic avocado oil and biodynamic macadamia oil. Each bar incorporates either linseed meal or primrose seeds for non-abrasive exfoliation. Lemon tea tree and lavender variations are available.
Elevate your shower ritual with a little indulgence, courtesy of Australia’s beloved vegan skincare brand Aesop, known for its premium botanical ingredients and an understated, minimalist aesthetic. Infused with a harmonious blend of citrus, floral and fresh scents, derived from bergamot rind, ylang ylang and Tahitian lime, Aesop’s All Natural Bath Soap transforms your shower into a sensorial delight while maintaining a gentle touch on your skin. With a generous 310g size, each bar lasts longer, making this a worthy investment.
Made in the United States, Caswell-Massey’s commitment to quality is reflected in its plant-based bar soaps, which are free from parabens, sulphates and phthalates. Experience the calming embrace of lavender as you lather up with this glycerin-rich moisturising soap bar. A triple-milled process removes air bubbles and excess water, extending the lifespan of the soap.
Designed to boost hair volume, this shampoo bar combines orange, cinnamon, ginger and salt for a volumising effect, while cocoa butter and coconut oil provide hydration. Produced by the ethical New Zealand B Corp-certified brand, each shampoo bar equates to three bottles of liquid shampoo. Choose from six delicious-sounding scents, including Coconut, Kiwi and Oaty Delicious.
NATURÉL Relax Moisturizing Shampoo Bar for Curly or Dry Hair (S$22.35)
One for the frizzy-haired girls, this shampoo bar contains cocoa butter, coconut oil, argan oil and jojoba oil to nourish and hydrate. Colloidal oatmeal lends a soothing touch and imparts a fuller feel to your locks. One bar is good for 80 washes and you can pair it with the conditioner bar for a complete hair care regimen.
HiBAR Shampoo and Conditioner Bar Set (S$36.43)
Available as a set, HiBar prides itself on its plastic-free and zero-waste shampoo and conditioner bars. Free of soap, sulphates, phthalates and parabens, HiBar’s gentle ingredients, such as coconut oil and rice protein, nourish and hydrate hair. Its unique design ensures a comfortable grip, minimising the risk of slipping, even in wet conditions.
Tailored for those dealing with dandruff and itchy scalps, this vegan bar incorporates plant-derived keratin, avocado oil for hydration and restoration, tea tree oil for soothing the scalp, and green tea leaf extract to promote healthy hair growth.
Andiker Soap Bag Soft for Shower, Soap Pouch Saver with Drawstring (S$20.32)
Add the finishing touch to your eco-conscious routine with a handy accessory: These mesh bags, available as a set in seven colours, are designed to extend the life of your soap and shampoo. By facilitating the use of leftover soap remnants, they ensure that your eco-friendly purchases go the distance.
In a world where sustainability and skincare converge, many bar soaps stand out for their commitment to natural ingredients and sustainable packaging. With minimal effort, your daily shower can become a conscious choice with a significant impact.
