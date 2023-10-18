Solid start: 10 bar soaps and shampoos for a more conscious clean

Shower time is an essential daily ritual for most, and in sweltering Singapore, multiple showers can sometimes be a necessity. But what if this routine could become not only refreshing but also eco-friendly?

Embark on a journey towards conscious living by making a simple yet impactful switch from liquid soaps and shampoos to their solid counterparts.

Bar soap is generally regarded as more sustainable because it typically requires less soap and water per wash compared to liquid soap. It also lasts longer, reducing the need for frequent replenishment. What’s more, bar soap uses less energy to produce, package and dispose of.

Today’s market offers an array of bar soaps made with natural ingredients that not only cleanse effectively but also pamper your skin. Many of these products feature minimalist, recyclable packaging, further reducing their carbon footprint.

Here are a few solid showstoppers that exemplify this eco-conscious ethos.

Dr. Bronner’s Pure-Castile Bar Soap (S$9.50)