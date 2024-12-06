Sony Playstation 5: Essential accessories to take your console gaming to the next level
From more advanced controllers to grips and additional storage, here are some essential accessories to enhance your console gaming experience.
This article contains affiliate links. If you buy through these links, we may earn a small commission.
The Sony Playstation has just turned 30. Sony’s celebrating in a big way, with retro dashboard themes on the console interface, community events and sales on popular titles.
If you’ve missed out on the limited-edition throwback PS5 consoles and accessories, fret not. We’ve put together a helpful list to help you upgrade and enhance your console gaming experience.
CONTROLLERS
GeekShare Thumb Grip Caps for Playstation 5 Controller, 3 Pairs / 6 Pcs, Black (S$12.99)
Specially designed for PS5, PS4 and NS Pro controllers, this set includes 6.3mm, 7mm and 9.7mm silicone thumb grip caps. These reduce wear and tear. They also increase friction and prevent slipping during gameplay.
KontrolFreek Performance Grip Black - PS5 (S$22.88; Usual Price: S$26; 12% off)
When you’re in the thick of a long gaming session, you don’t want to be that player who lost a match due to sweaty palms. These grips use moisture-wicking materials with foam cushioning for better grip, support and comfort. The grips can be easily applied, repositioned and removed without leaving a sticky residue.
PDP Victrix Pro BFG Wireless Controller for PS5 (S$195.15; Usual Price: S$S$251; 22% off)
There are controllers and then there are controllers. This pro-grade gamepad features modular controls that can be physically repositioned to your preference. It also boasts PS4, PS5 and PC compatibility.
Hori Fighting Stick Mini for PlayStation5, PlayStation4, Windows PC (S$62.13)
Recreate arcade fun with this compact controller that doesn't clutter your gaming space. The Fighting Stick Mini helps you relive the button-mashing goodness of playing arcade classics like Street Fighter.
- Compatible with PS5, PS4 and PC
- Dimensions: 21cm x 15cm x 8.7cm
Thrustmaster T300 RS GT Edition (S$505; Usual Price: S$749; 33% off)
Fans of driving sims know the difference a good wheel-and-pedal combo can make. This Thrustmaster set is a capable mid-range offering. It’s a hybrid belt-driven wheel, which means it offers stronger force feedback and a more immersive driving experience than older gear-driven steering wheels.
ACCESSORIES
PowerA Solo Charging Station for DualSense Wireless Controllers, White (Officially Licensed) (S$26.90; S$29.90; 10% off)
Want to ensure your controller is always powered up for a gaming session? Charge and display your DualSense or DualSense Edge wireless controller with this charging station. A dual charger is also available.
Samsung 990 PRO with Heatsink NVMe M.2 SSD, 1TB (S$166.47; Usual Price S$215; % off)
So many games, so little disc space. Thankfully, the PS5 has a solution to storage woes. It features an expansion slot for an additional NVMe SSD drive, supporting up to 4TB. Installing the drive is relatively simple – instructions are even provided in the PS5 manual. This PS5-compatible Samsung SSD is routinely rated among the best performing SSDs. It’s also available in 2TB and 4TB capacities.
PlayStation Classic scale replica (S$212.79)
This replica of the PlayStation Classic is about 45 per cent smaller than the OG console. It features 20 pre-loaded games including, Final Fantasy Vll, Ridge Racer Type 4 and Tekken 3. It includes two wired controllers, a virtual memory card and an HDMI cable for retro-inspired gaming.
Steelseries Arctis Nova 7P Wireless For Playstation (S$298.32; Usual Price: S$339; 12% off)
A good gaming headset can greatly improve your situational awareness in games. It provides audio cues to the location of nearby shooters or vehicles. This headset includes a Wi-Fi dongle that helps users enjoy a low-latency, bass-rich connection. The Arctis Nova 7P’s extendable boom mic uses AI-powered noise cancelling to make your voice sound clear – essential for team matches.
- 38-hour battery life with USB-C Fast Charge
