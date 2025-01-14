SteelSeries Arctis Gamebuds review: Comfortable all-rounders that make short work of long sessions
These versatile ANC gaming earbuds also excel at movies, music and dare we say it, even meetings.
This article contains affiliate links. If you buy through these links, we may earn a small commission.
The SteelSeries Arctis Gamebuds are do-almost-anything earbuds that perform various tech tasks capably. It offers 2.4GHz connectivity so users can connect directly to their consoles. It supports Bluetooth 5.3 for connecting to just about everything else. The earbuds also offer active noise cancelling (ANC), wireless charging and a mobile app with presets tuned for over 100 games.
The icing on the tech cake however, was how comfortable these earbuds are to wear for extended periods.
SPECIFICATIONS
- Battery life: Up to 10 hours (2.4GHz connection, ANC off)
- Total playtime with case: Up to 40 hours
- Quick charging: 15 mins charging for up to three hours of play
- Wireless formats: Bluetooth 5.3, 2.4GHz
- Water resistance: IPX55
- Supports Qi wireless charging
- Personalised and preset EQ settings in app
- Colours: White, black
COMFORT AND BUILD QUALITY
SteelSeries claims to have scanned over 62,000 ears to ensure a good fit with the Arctis Gamebuds. I was skeptical this would help as I usually have poor luck with earbuds. They often slip out of my ears after 15 minutes and start to feel uncomfortable after about an hour of use.
These earbuds were different. I used them for three to four hours at a stretch and lo and behold, they did not budge even when I was out running errands. Better yet, I only began to feel slight discomfort after three to four hours of use.
The case also houses the L-shaped USB-C 2.4GHz dongle, reducing the risk of it being misplaced. It’s a small nod to common-sense engineering that I appreciated, along with the light but solid build quality of the case and earbuds.
THE DONGLE
The dongle is the Arctis Gamebuds’ other party piece. It enables a 2.4GHz connection to a PS5, Xbox and other compatible consoles, Windows and Apple devices. Xbox users will need the Xbox version of these earbuds. The dongle matters as Bluetooth headphones cannot connect directly to the PS5 and Xbox. Connecting via Bluetooth requires a workaround, like pairing your headphones with your TV.
However, Bluetooth connections are sometimes prone to latency – a slight but noticeable lag between the on-screen action and sound. If you’re watching a movie, this means you could see the character’s lips move but only hear what they’re saying a fraction of a second later. It's mildly annoying in a short clip but makes movies unwatchable.
In a first-person shooter, this could mean that you only hear your enemies a fraction of a second after they've moved or fired. The result? You'll probably end up eating a lot of virtual humble pie.
The 2.4GHz connection minimises latency. It offers a more stable connection than Bluetooth and has greater bandwidth, so users potentially enjoy better audio quality. The earbuds lack multipoint connectivity, so it can’t connect simultaneously via Bluetooth to at least two devices, like your laptop and smartphone.
AUDIO QUALITY
I tested the earbuds for a month on several devices – Android phone, iPad, Windows laptop, TV and PS5. My binge-watching and Gran Turismo sessions were latency-free in 2.4GHz and Bluetooth mode.
Across all devices and at a neutral preset, the earbuds produced balanced sound that captured plenty of detail. Vocals, dialogue and treble were clear. Percussion in Hozier’s Too Sweet was detailed and it brought out the nuances of the string section in The Beatles’ Eleanor Rigby beautifully.
Bass notes were controlled and punchy, but I would have preferred a bit more low-end grunt. Although this can be tweaked in the app, I left it at its default neutral balance as I wanted to hear how it sounded across different applications.
On devices that supported both 2.4GHz and Bluetooth connections, I found the 2.4GHz connection to be significantly louder, though sound quality was good on both connections.
The earbuds worked fine on phone calls and meetings. I didn’t have any issues hearing other participants and vice versa, although strong wind noise was sometimes noticeable.
NOISE CANCELLING AND APP
The Arctis Gamebuds provided effective noise cancellation. There was a noticeable reduction in ambient noise – even at shopping centres – though some of it was still audible. During gaming sessions, nearby conversations were barely audible, reducing distractions.
Noise-cancelling modes can be controlled via the companion app or on the earbuds. It also features over 100 audio presets for games and allows users to customise equaliser presets. For instance, the Gran Turismo preset added more reverb to engine sounds. It also highlighted details like rubber and gravel striking the car, making for a more realistic virtual experience.
HOW IT STACKS UP
The SteelSeries Arctis Gamebuds is a comfortable headset that makes short work of long sessions, whether you're gaming, watching movies or listening to music. Its Jack-of-all trades practicality is a win for users who want just one set of earbuds they can use for work and play. It’s a capable set of earbuds offering balanced audio and effective noise-cancelling.
The earbuds officially retail for S$299, but they can be found for less during sale periods.
So, should you but it? If you’re looking for a versatile pair of earbuds that can connect directly to your consoles, these should be on your shortlist. They’re very comfortable, offer a 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth connection, excel at gaming, music and movies and offer good noise-cancelling.
Get it if: You want comfortable earbuds that pair directly with your console and offer low-latency, detailed, balanced sound and effective noise cancelling.
Pros: Enables direct 2.4GHz pairing with compatible consoles, comfortable and secure fit, good audio quality
Cons: Does not support multipoint connectivity, pricey if you don’t need gaming features
