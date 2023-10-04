Tech travel companions: Gear up with essential tools for digital nomads
Stay plugged in wherever you roam – these are the must-haves to keep you connected on your journeys.
This article contains affiliate links. If you buy through these links, we may earn a small commission.
In a world now embracing travel once more, the dream of working from any corner of the globe has never been more enticing. Yet, to achieve this nomadic lifestyle, staying seamlessly connected is vital. Beyond the trusty laptop and smartphone, what tech allies should accompany you, even when packing space is scarce?
Embark on a tech-savvy voyage with essentials designed for the modern digital nomad, from portable Wi-Fi hotspots to noise-cancelling headphones and solar-charged power banks.
STAY CONNECTED ON THE GO
Few things are as frustrating for digital nomads as a spotty Internet connection. While a mobile hotspot can be a temporary solution, investing in a stable and reliable Internet connection through a dedicated device can boost your productivity significantly.
Prolink DL-7203E LTE Mobile Wi-Fi (Travel 4G Router) with SIM Slot/Power Bank (S$89.90; usual price: S$115)
This device, weighing just 161g, utilises a micro SIM card (not included) to provide coverage in over 185 countries. It offers 300Mbps connectivity via a Wi-Fi hotspot or up to 150Mbps with a secure LTE connection for up to 16 devices.
With a battery capacity of 5200mAh, it can keep you connected for up to 25 hours on a full charge, and doubles as a backup power bank. The LCD display provides essential information, including battery life, network strength and mobile data usage.
Netgear Nighthawk (MR5200) M5 Mobile Router with WiFi 6 (S$991.00)
For blazing-fast connections, the Nighthawk M5 offers download speeds up to seven times faster than 4G, utilising WiFi 6 technology with a nano SIM card (not included). Weighing just 250g, this pocket-sized mobile router can connect up to 20 devices and run for 13 hours on a single charge. It features a large screen for displaying data use, signal strength and network information.
GlocalMe DuoTurbo 4G LTE Portable WiFi Mobile Hotspot (S$252.47)
If you prefer to not have to buy new local SIM cards, GlocalMe offers both Wi-Fi devices as well as country-specific, regional and global data plans. The DuoTurbo operates on the company’s CloudSIM technology, covering over 140 countries. It even provides a slot for a SIM card if you prefer a local one.
The device comes bundled with 1.1GB of global data and 8GB of US data. GlocalMe offers various data plans to suit your needs, such as a 3GB 30-day package for Southeast Asia at US$17.50 and a 3GB 30-day package for Europe at US$30.
POWER UP YOUR GEAR
Have you ever found yourself immersed in a video call or streaming session, anxiously watching your smartphone’s battery deplete? When you’re in a foreign land, working from anywhere but your hotel room, where access to a power outlet isn’t guaranteed, it’s wise to come prepared. Equip yourself with a personal charger, a universal adapter and a trusty battery pack to alleviate your unease.
Lencent Universal Travel Adapter, International Charger with 3 USB-A & Type-C Ports (S$32.99)
This all-in-one universal travel adapter eliminates the hassle of researching and buying new adapters for different countries. Featuring sliders to engage the required prongs, it ensures you’ll always have the right fit. With three USB-A and one Type-C ports, you can charge multiple devices simultaneously, complete with integrated double 10A fuse for overload protection.
20,000mAh Solar Power Bank Portable Fast Charging External Battery Mini Powerbank With LED Flashlight Laser Lamp (S$35.60; usual price: S$47.46)
Never run out of power, even when at the beach or on a hike. This solar power bank, equipped with a substantial 20,000mAh battery, can charge a phone up to seven times or four phones simultaneously. Harness the power of sunlight to keep your devices juiced up or use the USB-A and USB-C ports.
MAXIMISE YOUR PRODUCTIVITY
While cloud services like Google Drive and Dropbox offer exceptional convenience, there are times when offline work or transferring hefty files between computers becomes a necessity. To ensure peace of mind, consider investing in additional flash drives or backup drives, which are becoming increasingly reliable, compact and affordable. Opt for a model with more storage capacity than your computer to facilitate comprehensive backups and don’t forget to make regular backups a part of your routine.
SanDisk SDSSDE61-1T00-GH25 External 1TB (S$134.46; buy three and save 10%)
This sleek SanDisk solid-state drive offers 1TB of storage and read/write speeds of up to 1,050 MBps, ideal for digital nomads dealing with large files and requiring fast transfer speeds. Solid-state drives are known for their speed, durability and power efficiency, making them perfect for those on the move. The drive’s IP55 rating for rain-, splash- and dust-proofing ensures it can handle just about any environment.
Jabra Evolve2 30 Headset (S$121.98; usual price: S$152)
For digital nomads frequently engaged in voice calls while in noisy locations, a dedicated wired headset like the Jabra Evolve2 30 is a sensible choice. It offers exceptional audio quality, eliminating Bluetooth connectivity and battery life concerns. Rated the best wired headset by NYT’s Wirecutter, it boasts advanced two-microphone audio technology for crystal-clear calls, even in bustling environments.
Thule Subterra PowerShuttle Electronics Carrying Case (S$51.91; usual price: S$79; buy three and save 10%)
Tired of dealing with tangled cables and chargers? This quality carrying case from Thule is designed to keep your accessories organised. It’s roomy enough to accommodate a pair of headphones in the main compartment and features separate pockets for cables and accessories. With its stylish design and contrasting blue interior, it not only adds a pop of colour but also makes it easy to find your essentials at a glance. Available in three sizes.
The digital nomad’s path is paved with both challenges and opportunities, and with the right tools at your side, you can navigate it with confidence and reap the rewards of a life untethered.
Prices are correct at the time of publishing. Discount codes for some products are available for eligible Prime members.
