5 tips for hosting the ultimate steak night – and the right kitchen tools you’ll need to make it perfect

Who doesn’t love a great steak dinner at home? While achieving the perfect doneness for a single cut of steak might be within grasp, the task gets more challenging when catering to a table of eager diners, each harbouring distinct preferences for their steak’s ideal degree of doneness.

Whether you’re aiming to recreate the upscale atmosphere of a steakhouse or simply looking to host an unforgettable dinner party, these expert tips and handpicked tools will help you master the art of steak night.

TIP 1: CHOOSE A GENEROUS CUT

Rather than grilling individual steaks tailored to individual tastes, consider a heartier approach by presenting a larger, thicker cut meant for sharing. Choose a cut that’s no less than 2 inches thick and try the reverse-sear technique. This involves first subjecting the meat to gentle, oven-borne heat to just shy of medium-rare an hour or two prior to the feast. When it’s time to indulge, a sizzling sear in a trusty cast-iron pan bestows that coveted caramelised crust.

Recommended tool: Lodge 10.25-inch Cast Iron Skillet (S$40.88)