Top espresso machines and accessories to elevate your home brewing game

If you’ve grown tired of the limitations of capsule coffee machines and are yearning for richer, more flavourful shots of caffeine, you might be tempted to try brewing your own café-quality beverages. Sure, you could dash to a coffee shop for a quick fix, but if you’re keen on being more hands-on and saving money in the long run, the idea of acquiring an espresso machine has likely crossed your mind.

Espresso machines come in a range of options, offering varying levels of user involvement and automation. At one end of the spectrum, there are machines where aficionados manually generate the pressure needed to extract a shot by using a lever. On the other end, you have super-automatic or bean-to-cup machines that perform the entire process at the push of a button – a boon for those prioritising ease over control.

For those who aspire to master the craft, the ideal option often falls in the middle ground – a semi-automatic espresso machine. This type of machine aims to strike a balance between control and automation, enabling users to fine-tune the coffee’s flavour with each shot.

HOW DO THEY WORK?

All semi-automatic machines share a common process. Users load a portafilter – a handle with a basket-like end – with coffee grounds, tamp (compress) the grounds and then lock the portafilter into the group head. Hot water is then forced through the grounds to extract the espresso.

As a novice, be prepared to learn about the impact of coffee grind size, dosing (amount of coffee grounds) and tamping on the flow rate, which in turn affects the flavour of your espresso. Entry-level machines usually include a pressurised portafilter, ensuring a more palatable shot even if your grind size or tamping isn’t optimal.

As with any new hobby, there are two schools of thought when acquiring gear. Some opt for a basic, budget-friendly option to test the waters before investing in a high-end machine. Others choose to dive right in and invest in a premium model to future-proof their setup. Do note that most espresso machines – entry-level or otherwise – typically lack integrated grinders, so you can either buy one separately or use pre-ground coffee from a local roaster or grocery store.

Whether you’re a seasoned coffee connoisseur or just beginning to explore the depths of this craft, the choices before you are both exciting and intriguing. To help you in your coffee-making endeavours, we’ve curated a selection of five semi-automatic espresso machines and two essential accessories to kickstart your journey.

SEMI-AUTOMATIC ESPRESSO MACHINES

De’Longhi Traditional Pump Espresso Machine (S$289)