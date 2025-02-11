Ulanzi BC08 sling bag review: The ultimate low-key everyday carry solution

The Ulanzi BC08 sling bag is a camera bag that even non-photographers will like. Despite being marketed as a camera bag, it doesn’t draw attention to itself, or the possibility that you could be toting around thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment. This is a huge win for personal safety in my book.

It’s also a good everyday carry (EDC) option when you’re not carrying camera gear. It’s well-padded and low-profile, offering protection without the bulk. Its generic looks won’t win any fashion awards but it fits my preference for clean, simple bag design that keeps your gear under the radar. Whether you’re at home or travelling, this bag’s stealthy goodness is a major advantage.

KEY SPECIFICATIONS

Ulanzi BC08 Camera Bag (S$39.90)

Dimensions: 37cm x 10.9cm x 22.1cm

680g Organisation: 1 tablet sleeve, 1 main compartment, 1 zippered inner pocket, 1 zippered rear pocket, 2 side pockets, 1 Removable Divider, bottom and side carrying straps

CAPACITY

The BC08 has a 7L capacity which can be expanded to 9L thanks to its flap that can be repositioned. The bag offered plenty of room for my essentials – wallet, phone, earbuds, powerbank, book, keys and tablet. It still had additional space for a camera body and small prime lens.

Users with tall water bottles will need to carry it either horizontally in the bag or attach it externally. The bag has two rows of molle-style webbing at the front that can be used to attach small items like carabiners or torchlights.

DESIGN