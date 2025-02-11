Ulanzi BC08 sling bag review: The ultimate low-key everyday carry solution
This slim sling bag offers ample storage and protection for your essential gear without drawing attention to itself.
This article contains affiliate links. If you buy through these links, we may earn a small commission.
The Ulanzi BC08 sling bag is a camera bag that even non-photographers will like. Despite being marketed as a camera bag, it doesn’t draw attention to itself, or the possibility that you could be toting around thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment. This is a huge win for personal safety in my book.
It’s also a good everyday carry (EDC) option when you’re not carrying camera gear. It’s well-padded and low-profile, offering protection without the bulk. Its generic looks won’t win any fashion awards but it fits my preference for clean, simple bag design that keeps your gear under the radar. Whether you’re at home or travelling, this bag’s stealthy goodness is a major advantage.
KEY SPECIFICATIONS
Ulanzi BC08 Camera Bag (S$39.90)
- Dimensions: 37cm x 10.9cm x 22.1cm
- Capacity: 7L-9L
- Material: Polyester
- Weight: 680g
- Organisation: 1 tablet sleeve, 1 main compartment, 1 zippered inner pocket, 1 zippered rear pocket, 2 side pockets, 1 Removable Divider, bottom and side carrying straps
- Colour: Black
CAPACITY
The BC08 has a 7L capacity which can be expanded to 9L thanks to its flap that can be repositioned. The bag offered plenty of room for my essentials – wallet, phone, earbuds, powerbank, book, keys and tablet. It still had additional space for a camera body and small prime lens.
Users with tall water bottles will need to carry it either horizontally in the bag or attach it externally. The bag has two rows of molle-style webbing at the front that can be used to attach small items like carabiners or torchlights.
DESIGN
The BC08 is made from a water-resistant polyester weave that shrugs off splashes. As its main compartment isn’t zippered however, you’ll need to be careful about using it in the rain.
The main flap attaches to the body of the bag through large Velcro panels. This is a good and bad thing. While it offers easy access, this means you’ll need to be extra vigilant in crowded areas. The main flap has an additional Velcro strip so patch nerds can go to town personalising their bags.
Ulanzi is one of several budget brands that have a burgeoning reputation for making solid, value-for-money photography and tech accessories. If you’re big on brand recognition or like colourful accessories however, this is probably not the sling for you.
ORGANISATION
The bag’s removable divider was one of my favourite features. While it’s meant to separate camera bodies from other items, it’s also good for organising your gear. When not in use, it folds flat so you can still store it in the bag.
As a camera bag, it’s best suited for light setups like a compact camera body and one or two small prime lenses – what you’d use for street photography, vlogging or family gatherings. Wildlife or sports photographers who use longer, heavier lenses would be better served by a camera backpack.
COMFORT
The bag’s wide strap helps to distribute pressure and I found it to be quite comfortable even when I added a camera and prime lens to my regular loadout. I experienced no discomfort carrying this and running errands for several hours at a stretch.
Ulanzi includes a detachable shoulder pad which tended to dig into my shoulders. Ditching the pad solved this and made the bag much more comfortable to carry.
HOW IT STACKS UP
The Ulanzi BC08 is an affordable, low-key EDC sling that lets you travel without drawing attention to yourself. It offers ample storage and protection for your essentials in a slim profile.
Get it if: You want a slim, low-key sling that offers good organisation in a compact package.
Pros: Easy access Velcro flap, light, comfortable, good organisation, well-padded, stealthy appearance
Cons: Uncomfortable shoulder pad, doesn't store large water bottles vertically, lack of brand cachet may not appeal to some
Prices are accurate as of the time of publication.