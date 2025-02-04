Valentine’s Day: 7 thoughtful gift ideas for your significant other

If you want to let your partner know how you feel about them, why not immortalise your thoughts in a notebook? Just remember not to cheap out with one that looks like it’s been bought from the school bookshop. Each page represents one calendar day for a total of five years. This means you can compare events on that one date across half a decade – such as birthdays and anniversaries.

Specs: 365-page A5 notebook; Ink-proof 80gsm paper; Thread-bound pages; Gusseted pocket.

Pros: Personalised, thoughtful, old-school nod to when handwritten notes and letters were the norm

Cons: None really, just remember to keep this away from prying kids

UGREEN 25,000mAh, 200W Max Fast-charging Powerbank (S$109.86; Usual Price: S$449.21; 75% off)