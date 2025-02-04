Valentine’s Day: 7 thoughtful gift ideas for your significant other
There’s more to Valentine’s Day than flowers and chocolates – here are some gift ideas that show you’ve put a little more thought into the festivities.
This article contains affiliate links. If you buy through these links, we may earn a small commission.
Flashy Valentine’s Day gifts may help you score major brownie points, but a thoughtful gift can go a long way towards winning over your significant other. To help, we’ve shortlisted some items that can help you express your feelings while showing that you understand your partner.
Collapsible Picnic Basket, 16L, Beige (S$28.03; Usual Price: S$45; 37.7% off)
Curated picnics are a good idea for a romantic celebration. However, picnic baskets take up a lot of space when not in use. This collapsible version folds down to a height of just 9.5cm. Better yet, its lid includes folding legs that allow it to double as a tray table. It even includes a long groove along one side for holding your mobile phone. You’ll score points for thinking out of the box and not adding to household clutter.
Dimension: 22.7cm x 46.5cm x 23.5cm (extended) 9.5cm (folded)
Pros: Built-in tray table; Collapsible
Cons: Lacks insulation
Bialetti 01168 Moka Express Stovetop Coffee Maker (S$36.47; Usual Price: S$75; 51% off)
If your partner loves coffee, why not let them awake to the smell of caffeine wafting through the house? This two-cup moka pot has a small footprint – ideal if countertop space is at a premium. Making the perfect cup starts with selecting the right beans and ensuring they’re ground correctly. Hand-brewing the perfect cup requires practice, but this is a good chance to impress your significant other with your deft touch.
Pros: Compact, iconic and affordable; A skill that's worth mastering
Cons: Brewing the perfect cup requires practice
Leuchtturm1917 Some Lines A Day A5 Medium Notebook, Diary, Journal, Sage (S$59.17; S$61; 3% off)
If you want to let your partner know how you feel about them, why not immortalise your thoughts in a notebook? Just remember not to cheap out with one that looks like it’s been bought from the school bookshop. Each page represents one calendar day for a total of five years. This means you can compare events on that one date across half a decade – such as birthdays and anniversaries.
Specs: 365-page A5 notebook; Ink-proof 80gsm paper; Thread-bound pages; Gusseted pocket.
Pros: Personalised, thoughtful, old-school nod to when handwritten notes and letters were the norm
Cons: None really, just remember to keep this away from prying kids
UGREEN 25,000mAh, 200W Max Fast-charging Powerbank (S$109.86; Usual Price: S$449.21; 75% off)
This Valentine’s, why not give your significant other the gift of power? If they travel with lots of devices – laptop, drone, action camera – dinky, trickle-charging 10,000mAh powerbanks won’t do. This 25,000mAh powerhouse features one USB A and two USB-C ports. It supports a maximum total of 200W charging and the PD3.1 power delivery standard. This option from Anker (S$127.89; Usual Price: S$199.99; 36% off) is more pricey but it includes two built-in USB-C cables.
Pros: TFT display shows charging status at a glance; Large capacity; Fast charging
Cons: May be overkill if you only need to charge a mobile phone and earbuds
Bellroy Cinch Tote (S$149)
From books to bottles, Bellroy’s new 16L Cinch Tote is a versatile bag that’s equally at home on a picnic and or the streets thanks to its water-resistant fabric. Its cinch closure allows for quick access to its main compartment while a large external front pocket and two external pop pockets keep personal items organised.
Capacity: 16L
Weight: 300g
Dimensions: 37cm × 41cm × 12cm
Pros: Spacious main compartment; Water-resistant material; Padded shoulder straps
Cons: No zipper closure for added security; Lacks small compartments to organise personal accessories
LUMOS RAY V2 Home Cinema Portable Projector, Regular Version (S$266.03; Usual Price: S$299; 11% off)
Being stuck in a cinema with hundreds of other couples may not be your partner’s idea of a romantic evening. This short-throw portable projector lets you create a more intimate, high-quality movie experience, even in relatively small spaces. It supports full-HD (1,920 x 1,080) resolution, features a peak brightness of 4,500 lumens and can project a 50-inch screen from just 1.5m. The smart version of this projector (S$362.06) includes built-in apps like Netflix and YouTube and supports casting from compatible mobile devices.
Pros: Full-HD resolution; Supports HDMI, USB and 3.5mm audio jack interfaces
Cons: 4,500-lumen brightness may not be enough in bright environments
Therabody Theragun Prime, 5th generation (S$389; Usual Price: S$479; 18.7% off)
Kneading your partner’s aching shoulders may sound romantic, but not everyone has the skill to give a really satisfying massage. While you might be tempted to buy your Valentine a spa voucher and outsource it to the experts, this massage gun is another option. It can apply up to 13.6kg of no-stall force to help relieve tension. It features five speed settings and four attachments, allowing users to tailor the intensity of the massage and targeted areas.
Pros: Quieter motor than previous model; Customisable settings; Pairs with Therabody app for guided routines
Cons: 952g weight may be too heavy for solo use
Prices are accurate as of the time of publication. Discount codes for some products are available for eligible Prime members.
Not a Prime member yet? Join Prime or start a 30-day free trial at Amazon.sg/prime. Prime members enjoy free one-day domestic delivery and free international delivery on eligible items.