Chinese New Year 2026 picks: Disney, Pop Mart, Lego and more at Sentosa, Chinatown and beyond
Chinese New Year 2026 festivities have hit the island and there's plenty to look forward to throughout February.
Chinese New Year (CNY) is upon us and the Year of the Horse is galloping closer and closer. Whether you’re a fan of immersive light installations and trails, a blind box lover, or a foodie looking for the ultimate eats and feasts, here is a quick guide to some of the things you can do this festive season.
DISNEY’S MICKEY AND MINNIE AT SENTOSA SENSORYSCAPE – GALLOP INTO SPRING
Disney’s Mickey and Minnie Mouse have taken over Sentosa Sensoryscape for Gallop Into Spring. This immersive journey blends Chinese tradition with innovative storytelling and interactive experiences as you join Mickey and his friends on an adventure through specially curated zones inspired by the the legendary quest of the Zhou Dynasty's King Mu.
The highlight of this event is the 8m-tall centrepiece Yanyang, the Celestial Guardian of King Mu's steeds. It will be accompanied by 2.5m-tall figures of Mickey and Minnie Mouse.
From discovering your zodiac reflections on Mickey-themed illuminated boards and scent-themed lantern riddles to projections throughout the evening from 6.45pm to 9.30pm and special appearances by Pluto and Donald Duck, the night comes alive with scents and lights. Don't miss the larger-than-life red packet installation at the end of the Sensoryscape walkway, featuring a specially commissioned poem by Singaporean author Dr Liang Wern Fook.
Beyond Sensoryscape, Sentosa brings the magic of Gallop Into Spring to every corner of the island with exclusive keepsakes and special offerings at over 15 businesses. There are family-friendly activities and unique celebrations curated by Sentosa's island partners and special dining promotions all the way to Sentosa Cove.
When: Ongoing until Mar 3
Where: Sentosa Sensoryscape
More details on the website
LEGO TAKES OVER SINGAPORE AND NEW LAUNCHES
Lego celebrates the Year of the Horse with life-sized displays and in-store activations across Singapore.
At the heart of Chinatown, you've got Meet Hugo the Horse, towering at the entrance of Chinatown Complex. Crafted from 89,074 bricks and assembled over 445 hours, it's the first-ever Lego Zodiac centrepiece unveiled for Chinese New Year.
Over at Bugis+, a festive pop-up at the Level 2 Atrium awaits from Feb 9 to 22, where you can snap photos at the specially designed Lego CNY backdrop. You can also build your own mini-Lego horse in the complimentary Make & Take activity, check out a beautiful diorama by local fans on display, and go on a coin hunt to win Lego sets.
There are also two new Chinese Traditional Festival sets for Lego fans. The Spring Festival Galloping Horse Canvas is a particularly dynamic build that uses a handle to make the horse gallop, while the Spring Festival Fortune Firecracker set recreates the familiar sounds and scenes of this festive season – available at Lego Certified Stores and the Lego official store on Lazada, Shopee, Amazon and major retailers in Singapore.
When: Ongoing (Chinatown), Feb 9 to 22 (Bugis+)
Where: Chinatown Complex and Bugis+
More details on the website
LIFE-SIZED POP MART AT RESORTS WORLD SENTOSA – THE GOLDEN GALLOP SERIES
Pop Mart is making its first-ever resort-wide debut at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) with The Golden Gallop Series. The series brings together 12 of the brand’s characters reimagined with details such as traditional opera attire or dumpling-inspired forms.
The 12 characters are Labubu, Baby Molly, Skullpanda, Dimoo, Hirono, Twinkle Twinkle, Pucky, Hacipupu, Chaka, Zsiga, Nyota, and Tinytiny. They will be brought to life in unique installations, displayed across the resort, including at Weave and Singapore Oceanarium. To complete the experience, stop by the exclusive Pop-Up store for a chance to grab limited-edition collectibles before they are gone.
When: Ongoing until Mar 15
Where: Resorts World Sentosa
More details on the website
NEW CAMELLIA OOLONG MILK TEA AT CHAGEE AND FESTIVE MERCH
Chagee’s latest seasonal offering is the Camellia Oolong Milk Tea (S$5.20 for regular, S$6.20 for large). Inspired by the camellia flower, this drink is a sophisticated blend of three premium Minnan oolong teas balanced with fresh milk. The profile is light yet tea-forward and aromatic yet refreshing as it opens with gentle floral notes, gradually evolving into a refined oolong depth and a smooth, comforting finish.
To sweeten the deal, Chagee also has a series of festive merchandise, like camellia-inspired red packets and knit orange bags.
The celebration continues on Feb 6 with the launch of the Prosperity Tea Plant Plushies, a symbolic keepsake symbolising love and luck. They are available exclusively at Chagee Pagoda House in Chinatown and Chagee Orchard Gateway, either as a la carte items or as part of an app-exclusive bundle with a large Camellia Oolong Milk Tea, for S$29.
Chagee lovers can also check out the Garden Of Senses: A Tea Reverie exhibition held in collaboration with the Asian Civilisations Museum and Singapore Tourism Board, which also have a pop-up store.
CHINESE NEW YEAR FEAST AT VIOLET OON SINGAPORE
If you are planning a reunion dinner, usher in an auspicious start of the year with Violet Oon Singapore’s four specially curated menus available in the Private Dining Rooms at Dempsey Hill, Ion Orchard and National Kitchen.
A seasonal special is the VO Fragrant Yu Sheng, which elevates the classic CNY staple with fragrant kaffir lime leaves, pink ginger flowers, sweet beetroot, crispy fish skin and the vitamin-rich ice plant, plus a hearty serving of ingredients such as smoked salmon or abalone, all finished off with fresh julienned vegetables, crispy crackers, and gold leaf topping.
If you’re in for a bigger party, the restaurant also offers stackable and hassle-free party trays that serve 12 to 15 guests, featuring delectable classics like Udang Goreng Chilli, Garam Assam Fish, Kuay Pie Tee and Dry Laksa. For sweet treats, there's VO Pineapple Tart Cake, a seasonal highlight only available during CNY, and other signatures like the Sugee Cake and Gula Melaka Cake with Cashew Crumble.
Where: Dempsey Hill, Ion Orchard and National Kitchen
More details on the website
LUNAR NEW YEAR AT NEX
Over at Nex in Serangoon, a lineup of Line Friends mini collectibles awaits you, such as red packets and lucky bowls with adorable designs that feature the beloved characters. You can also redeem a six-piece set of themed red packets with a minimum spend of S$50, or a Lucky Bowl (available in five designs) with a minimum spend of S$250.
Beyond the shopping rewards, the CNY fair by BHG takes centrestage at Level 1 Atrium till Feb 15. From familiar favourites like La Levain, Mdm Ling Bakery, and Sunny Hills, to new brands like Cedele and HarriAnns, curated festive offerings are up for grabs at the fair as well as throughout the mall. Along with shopping, look out for traditional performances. Catch the God of Fortune of Feb 14 and 15, or visit on Feb 23 at noon to catch a lion and dragon dance performance.
Additionally, there's a heritage food trail that takes place from Monday to Thursday during the fair. Visit eight heritage stations at the fair and discover the stories behind signature seasonal delicacies. Along the way, enjoy free samples, learn about local brand histories and snag exclusive deals at each station. Collect all eight stamps to complete the trail and redeem a special festive token.
When: Ongoing until Feb 16
Where: Nex
More details on the website
CHINESE NEW YEAR AT GARDENS BY THE BAY
Gardens by the Bay is a must-visit this season, with River Hongbao 2026. The 10-day festival from Feb 15 to 24 at The Meadow will include dazzling lantern displays, live stage performances and a bustling food street.
Inside the Flower Dome, admire the Spring Blossoms: Gallop Into Prosperity floral display, which brings classical Chinese culture to life. Along with the florals, don't miss eight life-sized horse lanterns handcrafted using traditional Tang Dynasty techniques, set against the landscape of plum blossoms, orchids, chrysanthemums and bamboo – plants collectively known as the “Four Gentlemen” of Chinese art and philosophy.
My Little Pony graces Floral Fantasy in the My Little Pony: Petals Of Friendship showcase, running till Apr 12. Fan-favourite characters like Rainbow Dash and Twilight Sparkle have been reimagined with looks inspired by traditional Chinese iconography and will frolic amidst lush floral landscapes.
When: Feb 15 to 24 (River Hongbao 2026), ongoing until Mar 1 (Spring Blossoms: Gallop Into Prosperity), ongoing until Apr 12 (My Little Pony: Petals of Friendship)
Where: Gardens by the Bay
More details on the website