Conflicted about motherhood? Ambivalence about starting a family is normal, says an expert

​​I’m not someone who dreamed of motherhood as a girl. Quite the opposite. In my early 30s, I had a recurring nightmare in which I was unknowingly pregnant and the foetus felt like a parasite invading my body.

Growing up in South Asian culture, which valorises women’s childbearing and mothering responsibilities above all else, was one reason for my fear. I also got divorced in my late 20s. Becoming a mom didn’t seem like it was in the cards for me and I was okay with that.

Despite these life experiences, I became a physician specialising in maternal mental health. After I graduated from my psychiatry residency and chose to focus on perinatal psychiatry, my therapist gently suggested that my decision was perhaps a healthy coping mechanism – a way for me to “try on” motherhood from a comfortable distance. There was something pulling me close to motherhood, but the role did not feel safe for me to experience myself – until now.

Currently, I am 34 weeks pregnant. I’m coming to motherhood at the age of 38. My partner and I had the privilege of making this choice to become parents later in life, using assisted reproductive technology to conceive. And I know that my career and life experiences have provided me with a better understanding of what I was afraid of and with the ability to prepare for motherhood in the ways that matter most.

AMBIVALENCE ABOUT MOTHERHOOD IS NORMAL

In psychoanalytic terms, you could say I was “conflicted” for many years. In day-to-day life, we often also call this “ambivalence” – the feeling of having two contradictory emotions at once.

At work, I helped my patients seek relief from postpartum depression and anxiety, with the aid of psychotherapy and, sometimes, medication. Simultaneously, I saw my friends go through the chaos of early parenthood. In one instance, a college friend visited me in my tiny Washington, DC apartment, and we were held hostage by her son’s nap schedule to a comical degree, unable to enter my bedroom or turn on any lights for 48 hours.