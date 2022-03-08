Logo
Want to learn Korean? K-pop stars Blackpink can help you with that
Want to learn Korean? K-pop stars Blackpink can help you with that

Blackpink In Your Korean is a set of teaching materials that helps users pick up native expressions and vocabulary through scenario-based learning and conversations with Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo and Rose. 

Want to learn Korean? K-pop stars Blackpink can help you with that

Blackpink In Your Korean, a 12-chapter teaching material package that helps learners to pick up Korean with K-pop girl band, Blackpink. (Photo: HYBE EDU)

Richa Liz Mathew
08 Mar 2022 03:56PM (Updated: 08 Mar 2022 03:56PM)
Calling all Blinks across the globe – you can now learn Korean from your favourite K-pop group through a teaching package called Blackpink In Your Korean.

The 12-chapter teaching material set follows a Blackpink fan called Blinky – get it? – who spends the day with Jennie, Jisoo, Rose and Lisa after being invited to their home. 

Users can pick up native expressions and vocabulary for various situations through scenario-based learning and conversations with their biases, a term to denote a fan’s favourite group member. 

The full set consists of two textbooks (one for morning and another for afternoon situations), a pocketbook for easy review of expressions, a role-play kit that allows learners to practise Korean through exchanges and scenarios with Blackpink members, and a Hangeul keyboard sticker. 

The package is available for pre-order from now until Mar 14 on the fan community page, Weverse Shop, and KTOWN4U, the K-pop online store.

You can get Blackpink In Your Korean in two versions: The Global package (English version) and the Chinese package. 

The product is a collaboration between YG Entertainment and HYBE Edu, an edu-tech company and subsidiary of HYBE.

Source: CNA/sr

celebrity K-pop Blackpink

