Want to learn Korean? K-pop stars Blackpink can help you with that

Calling all Blinks across the globe – you can now learn Korean from your favourite K-pop group through a teaching package called Blackpink In Your Korean.

The 12-chapter teaching material set follows a Blackpink fan called Blinky – get it? – who spends the day with Jennie, Jisoo, Rose and Lisa after being invited to their home.

Users can pick up native expressions and vocabulary for various situations through scenario-based learning and conversations with their biases, a term to denote a fan’s favourite group member.

The full set consists of two textbooks (one for morning and another for afternoon situations), a pocketbook for easy review of expressions, a role-play kit that allows learners to practise Korean through exchanges and scenarios with Blackpink members, and a Hangeul keyboard sticker.

The package is available for pre-order from now until Mar 14 on the fan community page, Weverse Shop, and KTOWN4U, the K-pop online store.

You can get Blackpink In Your Korean in two versions: The Global package (English version) and the Chinese package.

The product is a collaboration between YG Entertainment and HYBE Edu, an edu-tech company and subsidiary of HYBE.