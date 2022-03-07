‘Thank you for correcting me’: Elvin Ng amends Instagram caption after commenter points out incorrect term

Amid the recent trend of cancel culture and calling out people for all manners of perceived slights, here is a wholesome conversation between actor Elvin Ng and a netizen on appropriate terms when referring to wheelchair users.

On Mar 2, Ng shared an Instagram post revealing his recent collaboration with local artist, Allan Tan, in a series of artworks.

Ng described the work and shared more about Tan in his post, saying that the artist had polio when he was three and had been in a wheelchair since.

“But he's always been brave and positive, and never gave up on his passion for art and sports like basketball,” added the 41-year-old actor.

It turns out, though, that Ng had to amend his caption after someone left a comment pointing out his earlier use of the word “wheelchair-bound”. The netizen politely corrected the star and suggested other terms when referring to wheelchair users.

"Hey, Elvin. With all respect, let's not use 'wheelchair-bound' to describe wheelchair users. We can get off our wheelchair sometimes, like for a bath, or to sleep on the bed, and are not completely 'bound' to the wheelchair,” commented the netizen, who ended the note with a smiley face and a heart emoji.