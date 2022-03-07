Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

‘Thank you for correcting me’: Elvin Ng amends Instagram caption after commenter points out incorrect term
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

‘Thank you for correcting me’: Elvin Ng amends Instagram caption after commenter points out incorrect term

The star had initially used the term “wheelchair-bound”, which the commenter said was not the correct term for wheelchair users. 

‘Thank you for correcting me’: Elvin Ng amends Instagram caption after commenter points out incorrect term

Actor Elvin Ng. (Photo: Instagram/elvinngchoonsiong)

Richa Liz Mathew
07 Mar 2022 01:09PM (Updated: 07 Mar 2022 01:09PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Amid the recent trend of cancel culture and calling out people for all manners of perceived slights, here is a wholesome conversation between actor Elvin Ng and a netizen on appropriate terms when referring to wheelchair users.

On Mar 2, Ng shared an Instagram post revealing his recent collaboration with local artist, Allan Tan, in a series of artworks. 

Ng described the work and shared more about Tan in his post, saying that the artist had polio when he was three and had been in a wheelchair since. 

“But he's always been brave and positive, and never gave up on his passion for art and sports like basketball,” added the 41-year-old actor. 

It turns out, though, that Ng had to amend his caption after someone left a comment pointing out his earlier use of the word “wheelchair-bound”. The netizen politely corrected the star and suggested other terms when referring to wheelchair users. 

"Hey, Elvin. With all respect, let's not use 'wheelchair-bound' to describe wheelchair users. We can get off our wheelchair sometimes, like for a bath, or to sleep on the bed, and are not completely 'bound' to the wheelchair,” commented the netizen, who ended the note with a smiley face and a heart emoji.

The Heartland Hero star took less than an hour to amend his post and even replied to the person’s comment. “Thank you for correcting me, I appreciate it,” Ng wrote. 

And thanks, too, to both Ng and the netizen for proving that polite and respectful exchanges can lead to meaningful lessons for all.

Related:

Source: CNA/sr

Related Topics

celebrity

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us