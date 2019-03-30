Hey Nas Daily, here are some housing tips to make moving to Singapore easier

We don’t have much time, considering you’re looking to make that move by Apr 20 (very specific, by the way). And we want to help make your move a whole lot easier. We’ll quickly run you through some things you might want to consider.

PROPERTY TYPE

You have a choice between renting a public HDB (short for Housing & Development Board) flat, a private condominium, or a landed property. Since it’s just Alyne and yourself, we figured that the latter might not be the most feasible choice. As for a condo (that's Singaporean speak for condominium) or HDB flat, here's how they match up:

Condo

Love hitting the pool and the gym? This simplifies your decision tremendously – there’s nothing quite like the convenience of having all these facilities at your doorstep. Also, you might appreciate the privacy and exclusivity that comes with a condo. Singapore is a high-density city and it might take you a while to get used to having people everywhere.