Ian Fang says he’s ‘seeing someone’ and he’s ‘very happy’ for all the celebs getting married soon
As for his own relationship status, Fang would only reveal that the person he’s seeing is not in showbiz.
Amid news of several local celebrities getting engaged and tying the knot recently, Ian Fang has a relationship update of his own.
In an interview with 8days.sg on Thursday (Dec 16), Fang revealed that he is currently “seeing somebody” and the only detail he was willing to give is that she’s not in showbiz.
The 32-year-old actor said he’s “quite traditional” and that he would love to have a family of his own. Although he does not like to pressure himself or have a “deadline” to get married, he told the entertainment portal that he would “definitely” share news of any upcoming nuptials.
“Probably I will just get married next year and you also won’t know!” he quipped.
As for the now-deleted, cryptic posts Fang posted on social media the day local actress Rebecca Lim announced her engagement, the actor firmly said that he and Lim were always just “good friends” and “colleagues”.
“I’m very happy for her, and also for James (Seah), Desmond (Tan), and everyone else who’s getting married,” said Fang in the same interview, referring to the recent spate of celebrity wedding announcements. “It’s very nice and it means that everybody is growing up.”
Fang is currently starring in Mr Zhou’s Ghost Stories @ Job Haunting, a screen adaptation of Dennis Chew’s popular and long-running radio show about ghost stories. In the series, Fang plays a photographer who takes pictures of things he never should have.
The spooky series also stars Herman Keh, Chen Tianwen, Nick Teo, Pierre Png and Lim.
Mr Zhou’s Ghost Stories @ Job Haunting is available on-demand for free on meWATCH from Friday (Dec 17).