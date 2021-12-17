Ian Fang says he’s ‘seeing someone’ and he’s ‘very happy’ for all the celebs getting married soon

Amid news of several local celebrities getting engaged and tying the knot recently, Ian Fang has a relationship update of his own.

In an interview with 8days.sg on Thursday (Dec 16), Fang revealed that he is currently “seeing somebody” and the only detail he was willing to give is that she’s not in showbiz.

The 32-year-old actor said he’s “quite traditional” and that he would love to have a family of his own. Although he does not like to pressure himself or have a “deadline” to get married, he told the entertainment portal that he would “definitely” share news of any upcoming nuptials.

“Probably I will just get married next year and you also won’t know!” he quipped.