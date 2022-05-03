Inside the Met Gala: Celebrities, glamour and 275,000 pink roses

At that moment, a real “Gilded Age” character walked in — actress Denée Benton, who stars in HBO’s series of the same name. She congratulated de Wilde for her work, and de Wilde told her she was “obsessed” with her show.

Benton may not have chosen to wear a Gilded Age bustle, but Franklin Leonard did — two of them, actually. Leonard, a film executive who helped curator Andrew Bolton pick the diverse slate of film directors for the exhibit, said he was channeling Frederick Douglass in a coat that had not one bustle but two — on either side — one of the more clever looks of the night.

“I guess it’s a double bustle,” he said, crediting designer Ken Nicholson. Leonard, attending his first gala, said it was a surreal experience. “I, the captain of the high school math team in Columbus, Georgia, never thought I’d be wearing a double bustier jacket, inspired by Frederick Douglass, at the Met Ball,” he said. "It wasn’t part of the plan.”

“Listen,” Leonard said, pondering the uneasy balance between art and excess. “For all the excess, this is a fundraiser for the Costume Institute.” And he was said was proud to have helped put together the slate of filmmakers for the show, who include not only gala hosts Ford and King but Radha Blank, Janicza Bravo, Sofia Coppola, Julie Dash, de Wilde, and Chloé Zhao, last year’s Oscar winner. “They were the best group of filmmakers out there,” he said.