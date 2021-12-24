Logo
Prince Harry and Meghan share first picture of baby daughter in holiday card
The photo featured the family of four with big smiles on their faces as the Duchess of Sussex raised Lilibet in the air and two-year-old Archie sat on Harry’s lap. 

Prince Harry and Meghan with their two-year son Archie and baby daughter Lilibet on their new family Christmas card for 2021. (Photo: Instagram/archewell_hm)

Richa Liz Mathew
24 Dec 2021 11:45AM (Updated: 24 Dec 2021 11:47AM)
During this festive season, Prince Harry and wife Meghan – the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – have shared their joy with the world by issuing the first family photo featuring their baby daughter, Lilibet, on their holiday card. 

The card was sent through the Archewell charity, which the couple founded in 2020. It featured the family of four with big smiles on their faces as Meghan raised Lilibet in the air and two-year-old Archie sat on Harry’s lap. 

This is the first official public photo of Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor who was born on Jun 4 this year. Lilibet is the nickname of Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. 

The words on the card read: "This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa', and Lili made us a family.”

Harry and Meghan added in the note that they were donating money this year to seven US-based organisations "that honour and protect families", including those supporting Afghan resettlement and paid parent leave.

The couple then wished everyone a “happy holiday season and a prosperous New Year, from our family to yours! As ever, Harry, Meghan, Archie & Lili".

Source: CNA/sr

