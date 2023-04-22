Queen Charlotte: Bridgerton character's spin-off premieres in London

"I think where we left her in Bridgerton, a lot of people had questions. We see that she's the matriarch so to say and the kind of highest ranking officer in society but we don't really know why," Amarteifio told Reuters.

"(Audiences) know that there's this beautiful love connection between her and her husband... but also in Bridgerton it's so diverse and beautiful, there's lots of different people coming together and people wanted to know why and I think Queen Charlotte answers that."

Showrunner Shonda Rhimes, also behind Bridgerton, said it was "very exciting" to make Queen Charlotte the centre of her own story.

"That woman we see in Bridgerton, like all her power, her style, the way she carries herself – I kept wondering how she came to be and it was a really simple thing to write this story because it felt like we were just watching a woman earn her power and seeing a great love story," she said.

One major plotline is "The Great Experiment", which looks at how to desegregate the high society by marrying the monarch, King George, to a Black woman, Charlotte.

"What's so brilliant about this series Queen Charlotte is that it's not colour blind casting in any way, it's purposeful," said Corey Mylchreest, who plays a young King George.

"It's brilliant what Bridgerton did in terms of diversity and representation but I think it's even more powerful when you show the work that has to go to achieve that, and I think that's what this show does."

Queen Charlotte begins streaming May 4 on Netflix.