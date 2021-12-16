Singer Wang Leehom confirms divorce with wife of 8 years

After recent reports in Taiwanese media about the end of his marriage to his wife of eight years, Mandopop singer Wang Leehom has taken to social media to confirm the news.

Wang posted the update on Weibo and Facebook on Wednesday (Dec 15), although he said that he and Lee Jinglei would not be responding to any media queries.

“Jinglei and I live very simple private lives so we will not be responding to any media queries,” he wrote in his Facebook post. “I’ve had too many shortcomings during my marriage these past few years, and I feel very regretful.”

He added that the couple had “different ideas and plans for the future, so we have decided to live separate lives”.

The couple got married in 2013 and have three children together who are between the ages of three and seven.

Rumours about troubles in their marriage surfaced in April 2019 when Wang stopped posting pictures of his wife on his social media accounts. Various reasons have been reported about why the marriage failed including Lee’s involvement in Wang’s career and the fraught relationship between Lee and Wang’s mother.

"Although we have already submitted the application (for a divorce), we will always be a family,” Wang said in his post, referring to the couple’s children. He also asked for privacy for his family.

No details were mentioned on who will be getting custody of the children.

The 45-year-old singer has released 17 solo studio albums in his career and earned two honorary doctoral degrees from Williams College and Berklee College of Music.