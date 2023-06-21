Taylor Swift to perform in Singapore for 3 nights in March 2024

SINGAPORE: Taylor Swift fans, mark your calendars – The Eras Tour will be heading to the National Stadium in Singapore for three shows in March next year.

This will be the artist’s only stop in Asia apart from Japan, the Singapore Sports Hub said in an announcement on Wednesday (Jun 21).

The concerts will take place on Mar 2, Mar 3 and Mar 4, with more than 200,000 fans from the region expected to attend.

Fan registration for general on-sale will be from Jun 23 at 12pm Singapore time to Jun 28 at 12pm.

UOB cardmembers presales will be from Jul 5 at 12pm to Jul 7 at 9am, with general on-sale opening on Jul 7 at 12pm via online, hotline and SingPost outlets.

Minister for Community, Culture and Youth Edwin Tong said that Taylor Swift’s concert was an example of the calibre of events that the Kallang Alive Sport Management (KASM) was targeting, in order to augment its offerings “to Singaporeans and tourists alike”.