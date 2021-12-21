Trevor Noah sues New York City hospital and doctor for malpractice

Host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah, sued a doctor and the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan last month for professional negligence. Noah filed a 14-page complaint on Nov 29 and is seeking unspecified damages.

The Los Angeles Times reported on Monday (Dec 20) that according to the documents they obtained, Noah was treated between Aug 25, 2020 and Dec 17, 2020.

Details of the Nov 23, 2020 surgery was not revealed in the document, though, and Noah’s condition was only referred to as “various medical conditions and other related treatment, including surgery”.

In the lawsuit, the 37-year old comedian and host alleged that the physician, Dr Riley J Williams III, and the facility were "negligent and careless in failing to treat and care for [him] in a careful and skillful manner”.

The suit also claimed Noah was “rendered sick, sore, lame and disabled” and suffered from “severe and painful personal injuries” as well as “nervous shock, mental anguish, severe emotional distress and great physical pain” after the surgery.

The document also stated that “since some of his injuries are of a permanent nature", Noah will continue "to suffer similar damages in the future”.

It’s unclear how much Noah’s medical condition affected production on The Daily Show.

The hospital has refuted the claims, calling them “meritless”.

“Due to HIPAA, we are restricted by law from addressing publicly specific aspects of the treatment of any patient," said a representative of the hospital in a statement on Dec 20.