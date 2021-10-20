The bar that helped change Singapore's cocktail scene is turning 10

Back in 2011, an unassuming bar opened in a nondescript shophouse somewhere near Clarke Quay. The new watering hole by three New York City lawyers (Spencer Forhart, Paul Gabie and Snehal Patel), along with bartender Michael Callahan would shepherd a new era of speakeasies and cocktail drinking in Singapore.

Fast forward to a decade later, 28 HongKong Street is still standing as one of the OGs of the local bar scene and credited as a pivotal player that helped bring the local cocktail scene to the next level.

The popular speakeasy may not be the first bar to introduce premium craft cocktails to Singapore's nightlife scene, but it certainly spearheaded the movement that changed and evolved it to its current celebrated reputation.