This hawker couple in Kovan still sells drinks for 30 cents: 'We're not working for a bungalow'

HAPPY HAWKERS

It is perhaps this uncommon sense of gratitude and their cheerful attitude that makes the couple extra popular at the hawker centre. Most of their customers who stop by to buy a drink appear to know them well.

Although Goh and Chua operate their stall from 6am to around 1pm, they are usually almost sold out by noon. We foolishly went for lunch before heading to Sun Kee, only to find out that the beancurd (S$0.60) and warm drinks were all gone in under an hour.

“Aiyah, you should have reserved earlier, I will keep for you. That was what he did,” Choon Huay chirped in Mandarin, gesturing to an uncle sitting beside the stall. In front of him were bulging plastic bags with 16 containers of tau huay.

As he ambled off, he saw us eyeing his loot and inexplicably bellowed: “Oi don’t judge me ah! This is very cheap. Good for people with no money.”

THE MENU

Goh and Chua charge S$0.30 for a small-sized cup of soya bean milk, grass jelly or bird's nest drink. The ‘big’ cup is priced at $0.50, but if you are ordering the drinks to go in a plastic bag, it costs S$0.30, S$0.50 and S$1 respectively for the small, medium and big sizes.

“We make the bird’s nest drink ourselves,” said Goh, who explained that it is a process that involves boiling pandan leaves. Despite its name, there is very little bird’s nest in this beverage, which hit peak popularity a few decades back as a wallet-friendly thirst-quencher sold from streetside carts.