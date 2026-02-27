Stuffed you tiao, tacos, pistachio matcha and more: What to eat at Kampong Glam’s Ramadan Bazaar 2026
Would you pay S$6 for a piece of you tiao stuffed with rendang and S$9 for a cup of pistachio matcha?
It’s that time of the year when your social media feeds are flooded with “follow me to the Ramadan bazaar” videos and towering drinks that cost as much as a proper meal. The Gemilang Kampong Gelam Ramadan Bazaar, which kicked off on Feb 11, stretches across Kandahar Street, Muscat Street and Sultan Gate Park. It boasts over 100 stalls, 90 of which are dedicated to food and drinks.
While it’s smaller than the OG Geylang Serai one, it’s more centrally located and easier to navigate. Still, with prices creeping up across Ramadan bazaars in recent years, not everything here is automatically worth the queue or your cash. We admit it’s not budget dining – visiting the bazaar is mostly about soaking in the convivial atmosphere and trying fun snacks even if they’re not exactly cheap. But hey, it only rolls around once a year.
Here are eight options 8days.sg tried that more or less delivered on flavour, portion size and satisfaction.
1. SIP & DIP'S BANANA FRITTERS, S$5 FOR SEVEN PIECES
Almost everyone loves goreng pisang, but not all goreng pisang are created equally. Thank goodness the ones at Sip & Dip are worth the calories. Seven pieces for S$5 is one of the more wallet-friendly snacks at the bazaar.
The stall owner tells us her banana fritters are a cross between Thai and Malaysian-style ones. The ripe, fragrant pisang berangan – a sweet banana with a subtle tang – is cloaked in a thin, crisp batter that isn’t overly greasy. Even after walking around with them for close to an hour, ours stayed surprisingly crunchy. Dip them in the accompanying sambal kicap (chilli with dark soya sauce), and you get a moreish sweet-savoury-spicy treat.
2. CHARKOI'S STUFFED YOU TIAO, S$4 EACH FOR SWEET, S$6 FOR SAVOURY
Charkoi takes the traditional you tiao and gives it a funky range of sweet and savoury fillings in its centre. There are plenty of options to choose from, but we went with two of the best-sellers: rendang and pistachio.
The dough sticks are crisp on the outside, soft, airy and slightly chewy inside. They hold their structure well despite the fillings. You get one large, fat stick sliced in half.
The rendang version comes with shredded beef that’s soft, rich and deeply savoury. While it is tasty, pairing it with greasy fried dough makes it a little too jelak, or cloying, so share this with a pal.
We found that the pistachio cream version littered with chocolate sprinkles worked surprisingly well, a savoury-sweet nutty foil to the you tiao.
3. AL PAPI'S BEEF BIRRIA TACOS, S$13 FOR TWO PIECES
Al Papi’s tacos offer a Mexican detour in the middle of the bazaar. You get two six-inch tortillas for S$13, making it one of the more substantial plates on this list.
Each pan-fried tortilla is stuffed with shredded beef and topped with ranch sauce, BBQ mayo, and served alongside a birria-style dipping sauce akin to a light, beef broth. The tortillas are pliable yet sturdy, holding everything together without tearing apart mid-bite.
The beef is tender, generously packed and soaks up the sauce well. A squeeze of lime adds some zing to it all. It’s not the best taco we’ve ever had, but still pretty enjoyable.
4. PICKEROLL'S ASSORTED FRIED SPRING ROLLS, S$12 FOR FOUR PIECES
The spring roll gets a modern spin at Pickeroll. The stall offers fillings like Crab Cheesy Mayo, Smoky Beef Pizza, Black Pepper Chicken and Spicy Sardine, and you can mix and match your picks instead of committing to just one flavour.
The rolls are paired with the stall’s two house sauces: Green Zesty Pop and Black Spicy Kick. The former, a coriander-based mayo, is creamy and slightly spicy, with a bright acidity that cuts through the oily rolls nicely. The latter is a soya-based sauce with a lingering heat. We liked the Crab Cheesy Mayo, Smoky Beef Pizza, and Spicy Sardine. Crisp on the outside and generously packed, they’re fun to eat and more filling than they look.
5. CHOTI PANI POORI'S PANI PURI, S$7 FOR SIX PIECES
Each delicate hollowed out deep-fried dough ball is stuffed with potato masala before you pour in some air asam – a slightly spicy sweet-sour concoction that perks things up. We liked the contrast between the crunchy shell and soft filling in this Indian snack.
There are also crispy bits like murukku for added texture. Messy to eat and requires a bit of coordination – but that’s part of the fun.
6. SATAY UMMI'S BEEF SATAY, S$13 FOR 120G
We waited about 10 minutes for the beef satay at this stall – they had briefly run out, which is usually a reassuring sign at a bazaar.
Instead of serving the meat on skewers, the satay is sold sans sticks in a takeaway box, making it somewhat easier to eat on the go. There’s a decent amount of beef chunks (roughly six to eight sticks worth) alongside ketupat, sliced onions and cucumbers, plus a generous portion of peanut sauce.
The beef is evenly charred with a smoky aroma, and the marinade carries distinct notes of lemongrass and galangal. While the peanut sauce is slightly too sweet for us, it is thick and delicious.
7. GOTCHA MATCHA'S PISTACHIO MATCHA (S$9; S$6 EXTRA FOR 2 PIECES OF DUBAI CHEWY COOKIE)
Gotcha Matcha is one of the more cutesy stalls at the bazaar. Each cup is hand-whisked to order, so expect a bit of a wait.
The pistachio matcha is velvety and full-bodied, with a pleasantly bitter, earthy hit. The pistachio paste stirred into it adds a subtle nutty undertone, keeping the flavours balanced and not too cloying. While S$9 may seem pricey for a bazaar drink, the quality and depth of flavour in this make it stand out from the usual watered-down or sugary cups.
You can add two pieces of the viral Dubai chewy cookie for S$6 as a hefty topping. Stretchy, mochi-like and finished with crunchy kunafa bits, the cocoa powdered orbs are Instagram-friendly and cute. But we prefer the matcha on its own.
8. TEH OHH'S PEACH TEH O, S$6.50
Sometimes, all you need is a cold, simple drink with less frills.
Teh Ohh centres its menu around fruit-infused black tea, offering flavours like peach, pineapple, lychee, apple and strawberry. It comes only in a large size, and at $6.50 ($6 without fruit), feels fairly priced for what you get.
The tea base is clean and aromatic. It isn’t drowned in syrup, so you actually taste the tea first before the gentle sweetness of fruit – peach in our case – comes through. Large slices of canned peaches sit inside our cup, releasing more flavour as they soak, while flavours like apple and strawberry boast fresh fruit. Refreshing and good to munch on.
Gemilang Kampong Gelam Ramadan Bazaar is along Kandahar St, Muscat St (in front of Sultan Mosque) and Sultan Gate Park, Singapore. Open daily 2pm to 11pm till Mar 15. More info via Instagram.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
