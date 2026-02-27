Stuffed you tiao, tacos, pistachio matcha and more: What to eat at Kampong Glam’s Ramadan Bazaar 2026

It’s that time of the year when your social media feeds are flooded with “follow me to the Ramadan bazaar” videos and towering drinks that cost as much as a proper meal. The Gemilang Kampong Gelam Ramadan Bazaar, which kicked off on Feb 11, stretches across Kandahar Street, Muscat Street and Sultan Gate Park. It boasts over 100 stalls, 90 of which are dedicated to food and drinks.

While it’s smaller than the OG Geylang Serai one, it’s more centrally located and easier to navigate. Still, with prices creeping up across Ramadan bazaars in recent years, not everything here is automatically worth the queue or your cash. We admit it’s not budget dining – visiting the bazaar is mostly about soaking in the convivial atmosphere and trying fun snacks even if they’re not exactly cheap. But hey, it only rolls around once a year.

Here are eight options 8days.sg tried that more or less delivered on flavour, portion size and satisfaction.

1. SIP & DIP'S BANANA FRITTERS, S$5 FOR SEVEN PIECES