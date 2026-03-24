88 Katong Laksa stall at Circuit Road to close permanently as hawkers face health challenges

88 Katong Laksa at Circuit Road Hawker Centre first made headlines in March 2022 after Melvin Chew, founder of Facebook group Hawkers United Dabao 2020, visited the stall and shared the hawker couple’s story on the Facebook hawker group.

Owner of the stall, Charlie Soh, affectionately known as Uncle Soh, has been battling Stage 4 cancer for the past 15 years, though the exact diagnosis is unclear. He says he has undergone multiple surgeries on his kidney, pancreas and spine.

After being diagnosed with late-stage cancer in 2010, Soh opened the stall circa 2018 so that his wife Irene Soh would have a livelihood after he passed on. With doctors giving him only one and a half years to live back in 2022, Charlie Soh has defied the odds.