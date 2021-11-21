Where to find the most affordable A5 Miyazaki Wagyu beef in Singapore 

For the uninitiated, the Miyazaki Wagyu beef, with its snowflake-like marbling, has won first place at Zenkoku Wagyu Nouryoku Kyoushinkai (also known as the Wagyu Olympics in Japan) three times in a row.

Yakiniku-GO Plus is the premium cousin of Japanese BBQ eatery Yakiniku-GO, which has opened five outlets in Singapore in a space of nine months since February 2021.

It also offers different beef cuts of various grades, as well as chicken and seafood, all to the same personal grilling concept. There is also an all-day alcohol menu, boasting highball selections starting at an incredibly reasonable price of S$5.