Actor Adam Chen opens scenic hotel rooftop cafe at Havelock Road with free pool access for diners

“It was an itchy backside situation,” quipped actor Adam Chen. He was explaining to 8days.sg why he opened a new cafe, after toughing out the recent COVID-19 pandemic where he saw business for his eateries fall by as much as 90 per cent.

His latest venture, called Sunset on 11 (abbreviated as Soll), is located at the 11th-floor rooftop of Louis Kienne Serviced Residences at Havelock Road. Adam, who grew up in the neighbourhood and still lives there, came across the space by chance while looking for a location to open a cafe.