Older brother of Adam Rd Noo Cheng Big Prawn Noodle owner opens own stall at Newton Food Centre
Jack Teo now runs Adam Road Prawn Noodle (San Ge).
Ask any foodie to share their favourite hae mee haunts in Singapore and there’s a good chance that Adam Rd Noo Cheng Big Prawn Noodle would be on the list.
The Michelin Bib Gourmand stall at Adam Food Centre was founded over 30 years ago by Teo Aik Cheng, 58, who perfected their family recipe with his twin brother Teo Aik Hua after inheriting the stall from their parents, who used to sell prawn mee, fishball noodles and laksa.
Teo Aik Hua later ventured out to establish Zhi Wei Xian Zion Big Prawn Noodle, formerly known as Noo Cheng Adam Road Prawn Mee (Zion Road), at Zion Riverside Centre.
During our previous interview in 2021, Teo Aik Hua explained that he changed the stall name in 2018 to establish a distinct brand identity, emphasising that both brothers manage their prawn mee businesses independently.
Two years ago, the hawker opened a fancier restaurant under the same name at South Bridge Road, which regrettably closed in the same year. He continues to helm Zhi Wei Xian, which also has a Bib Gourmand accolade.
The Adam Road prawn mee legacy continues with Jack Teo, 62, older brother of the twins, who recently opened Adam Road Prawn Noodle (San Ge) at Newton Food Centre. The term ‘San Ge’, which translates to ‘Third Brother’ in Chinese, is a reference to Jack Teo’s position among his six siblings.
HELMED EVENING SHIFTS AT ADAM RD BIB GOURMAND STALL FOR OVER 20 YEARS
Prior to setting up his own stall, Jack Teo ran the evening shift at Adam Rd Noo Cheng Big Prawn Noodle for over 20 years. During this time, he sold prawn mee as well as seafood dishes such as cold crab and boiled cockles, which were only available during dinner hours. Before that, he was a roast master at roast meat eatery Alex’s Eating House at Beach Road.
Teo tells 8days.sg that just like his brothers, he learned how to cook prawn noodles from their hawker parents at a young age. The Newton stall, which opened in July, is his first solo venture and is not affiliated with the Noo Cheng outlet.
“I decided to set up my own stall as Adam Road Food Centre would be undergoing renovation for three months (the hawker centre is closed till Dec 31, 2023). I chose to open at Newton (Food Centre) as it’s a popular tourist destination. I want to let tourists know that besides chicken rice, prawn mee is also an iconic Singaporean dish,” said the jovial hawker.
He opted to retain the familiar Adam Road moniker as a nod to his long history at the location. “I’ve worked there for so long after all,” he reminisced.
WORKING MUCH LONGER HOURS AT NEWTON STALL
The Newton stall is open from 8am to 9.30pm, with a break from 2.30pm to 5.30pm. These hours are double what Teo worked at Adam Road, where he manned the stall from 6.30pm to 11.30pm.
“Yes it’s tough, especially since I’m handling everything on my own. But it’s worth it as I’m motivated to make a name for myself here,” he shared.
Teo Aik Cheng will continue to helm his Adam Road stall when it reopens next year, but Jack Teo is uncertain if his brother will keep the stall open during dinner hours following his departure.
Despite the steep rental cost at Newton Food Centre due to its proximity to the city centre, Teo maintains confidence in his profitability.
“Many customers have been eating my food since they were kids. Of course, I’m confident in my food. Otherwise, how could I have lasted so long (in the business)?”
While the hawker declined to disclose the exact rental costs of the Adam Road stall, he notes that it was much more manageable as he shared expenses with his brother.
REGULARS MOSTLY UNAWARE OF HIS LAST-MINUTE MOVE
“It was last minute! I got the bid (for the Newton stall) about a month before we had to open for business (in July), so I didn’t have time to inform my regulars. Now, the Adam Road stall is closed for renovation and I’m scared that they will scold me when they cannot find me!” he quipped.
With most of his regular customers unaware of the move, the hawker shares that business has been lacklustre. Recently, his friends and children have been helping him to spread the word over social media.
HOW DOES HIS FOOD COMPARE TO HIS BROTHERS’ VERSIONS?
When asked if his prawn mee is similar to his brothers’, the owner had a punny response: “Our ‘mian’ (face in Chinese) looks different, so how can our ‘xia mian’ (prawn noodle in Chinese) be identical?” That said, Teo affirms that his broth is based on the same family recipe used by his brothers, with each attracting their own loyal customers over the years.
“The way I prepare the prawns is also slightly different (from my brothers). The difference in taste is hard to describe, but it’s something that my regulars can discern,” he added cryptically. Teo prefers to use wild-caught tiger prawns, while Noo Cheng’s signage indicates the use of fresh sea prawns.
IS THERE RIVALRY BETWEEN THE THREE BROS?
“I’ve been busy setting up my new stall and I don’t know their thoughts on it. Since it’s my own venture, I don’t intend to ask them either,” said the hawker. “Personally, I think it’s a good thing that each of us is carrying on with our family legacy. I’m happy for my brothers who have created successful businesses of their own.” He also mentions that Teo Aik Cheng has been graciously spreading the word about his Newton stall to customers who enquire about him.
SIMILAR MENU AND PRICES, WITH NEW S$5 PRAWN-ONLY OPTION
Despite the higher rental costs at Newton, a basic bowl of prawn mee with pork rib costs S$7, which matches the price for a similar order at Adam Road.
Teo has also introduced a cheaper S$5 option with “mid-sized” prawns. Additionally, bowls with fancier combos like larger prawns and pig’s tails start from S$10. The owner asserts that portions are similar to what he used to offer at Adam Road.
“I’m hoping to boost sales with slimmer profit margins,” he shared. Seafood dishes like cold crab and clams in prawn broth will also be available at the Newton stall.
Adam Road Prawn Noodle (San Ge) is at 500 Clemenceau Avenue North, #01-16, Newton Food Centre, Singapore 229495. Open daily (except Sun), 8am to 2.30pm, 5.30pm to 9.30pm.
