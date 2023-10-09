Older brother of Adam Rd Noo Cheng Big Prawn Noodle owner opens own stall at Newton Food Centre

HELMED EVENING SHIFTS AT ADAM RD BIB GOURMAND STALL FOR OVER 20 YEARS

Prior to setting up his own stall, Jack Teo ran the evening shift at Adam Rd Noo Cheng Big Prawn Noodle for over 20 years. During this time, he sold prawn mee as well as seafood dishes such as cold crab and boiled cockles, which were only available during dinner hours. Before that, he was a roast master at roast meat eatery Alex’s Eating House at Beach Road.

Teo tells 8days.sg that just like his brothers, he learned how to cook prawn noodles from their hawker parents at a young age. The Newton stall, which opened in July, is his first solo venture and is not affiliated with the Noo Cheng outlet.

“I decided to set up my own stall as Adam Road Food Centre would be undergoing renovation for three months (the hawker centre is closed till Dec 31, 2023). I chose to open at Newton (Food Centre) as it’s a popular tourist destination. I want to let tourists know that besides chicken rice, prawn mee is also an iconic Singaporean dish,” said the jovial hawker.

He opted to retain the familiar Adam Road moniker as a nod to his long history at the location. “I’ve worked there for so long after all,” he reminisced.

WORKING MUCH LONGER HOURS AT NEWTON STALL

The Newton stall is open from 8am to 9.30pm, with a break from 2.30pm to 5.30pm. These hours are double what Teo worked at Adam Road, where he manned the stall from 6.30pm to 11.30pm.

“Yes it’s tough, especially since I’m handling everything on my own. But it’s worth it as I’m motivated to make a name for myself here,” he shared.

Teo Aik Cheng will continue to helm his Adam Road stall when it reopens next year, but Jack Teo is uncertain if his brother will keep the stall open during dinner hours following his departure.

Despite the steep rental cost at Newton Food Centre due to its proximity to the city centre, Teo maintains confidence in his profitability.

“Many customers have been eating my food since they were kids. Of course, I’m confident in my food. Otherwise, how could I have lasted so long (in the business)?”

While the hawker declined to disclose the exact rental costs of the Adam Road stall, he notes that it was much more manageable as he shared expenses with his brother.

REGULARS MOSTLY UNAWARE OF HIS LAST-MINUTE MOVE

“It was last minute! I got the bid (for the Newton stall) about a month before we had to open for business (in July), so I didn’t have time to inform my regulars. Now, the Adam Road stall is closed for renovation and I’m scared that they will scold me when they cannot find me!” he quipped.

With most of his regular customers unaware of the move, the hawker shares that business has been lacklustre. Recently, his friends and children have been helping him to spread the word over social media.

