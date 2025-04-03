On the taste trail: Chicken rice with a chef's touch after an urban hike in Choa Chu Kang

This week, we get on the taste trail in search of a stall that’s tucked away in the northwest of Singapore. It’s well worth hunting down, especially if we can get a little exercise in before chowing down on their signature chicken rice.

The 20km Western Adventure Loop is made up of several PCNs linking eight parks including the starting point of our walk, Choa Chu Kang Park.

The route I chose was an easy and direct one – a 30-minute walk for about 2km – from the park to the Yew Tee Lifestyle Corridor. This fun, urban trail features a family-friendly zone called The Heart of Yew Tee (Hokkien for “oil pond”) that runs directly under the under the North-South MRT Line. There, you’ll find the Heritage Plaza, which tells the story of Yew Tee’s past as an oil storage site for the British military during World War II.