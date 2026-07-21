Chomp Chomp's Ah Hock Fried Hokkien Noodles hawker dies aged 79

Veteran hawker Ng Hock Chuan, the man behind Michelin-recognised Ah Hock Fried Hokkien Noodles at Chomp Chomp Food Centre, has died at the age of 79, according to a Facebook tribute shared by a long-time customer.

According to an obituary shared in the comments of the post by Facebook user Calvin Li, Ng died on Jul 16.

Best known for his old-school Hokkien mee, Ng was also said to be part of one of the families that pioneered Singapore-style Hokkien mee.

The customer shared that they had visited Chomp Chomp Food Centre looking forward to a plate of his Hokkien mee, only to discover the stall closed and learn from a neighbouring hawker that Ng had passed away.

"When I saw the stall closed, I asked the neighbouring hawker if Uncle was okay. They quietly told me he had passed away," the customer wrote.