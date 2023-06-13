After changing the menu from Japanese dishes to dry laksa, this stall in Hougang now has long queues

Typically, you will have to fork out more money to order dry laksa from higher-end restaurants like National Kitchen by Violet Oon, or home-based businesses like Let’s Jiak.

It is relatively less common in a wallet-friendly hawker setting, which Teo reckons is because it requires “more steps than making soup laksa”. To make their dry laksa, he explains they have to “cook the noodles first, put it in a tub to absorb the gravy, then fry it one more time [when people order it]”.

Luong saw a good business opportunity in serving this unique dish, which explains why he wanted to “bring it to a hawker centre to see if people like it”. He broached the idea of opening a dry laksa stall to Teo, his F&B pal with whom he had been working for eight years. Prior to Ah Huay’s Dry Laksa, Luong used to work at Teo's Thai restaurant Nakara Thai Cuisine.