Former Din Tai Fung chef now earns three times his old salary after starting his own Taiwanese eateries

HE WAS IN THE OPENING TEAM OF SINGAPORE’S FIRST DTF OUTLET

“The Taiwan HQ sent me here in 2003 for the opening of Singapore’s first Din Tai Fung outlet at Paragon Shopping Centre. I’d visit Singapore every year to assist with training kitchen staff and managing operations,” he recalled.

In 2011, BreadTalk Group (which owns the DTF Singapore franchise) offered him a full-time position as an assistant head chef, where he continued to perform similar duties.

“I enjoyed working here and I preferred Singapore’s weather to Taiwan’s ever-changing seasons. So, I decided to accept the position,” said the chef, who is now a Singapore PR. His family relocated to Singapore when he assumed the new role.

REASON FOR LEAVING DTF IN SINGAPORE, WHICH PAID HIM S$8,000 MONTHLY

So why did the veteran chef leave the job, which came with a monthly salary of “around S$8K”, to start his own business? “After many years of learning how to operate a restaurant, I wanted to challenge myself and put my skills into practise. We can’t remain in our comfort zone forever, and I felt that it was time to strike out on my own,” he shared. After six years of running Feng Food, the chef happily shares that he is now earning “around three times more” than his previous salary.

PRICES CHEAPER HERE VS YISHUN SISTER EATERY

While Yu is the founder of both concepts, Ah Zhong Mian Xian and Feng Food operate independently due to different partnerships. Initially, he conceptualised Ah Zhong Mian Xian as a “Taiwanese stir-fry restaurant” (similar to a zi char eatery).

However, kitchen regulations at the conservation shophouse prevented him from offering wok-fried dishes, leading him to introduce a slightly more compact version of Feng Food’s menu at the new joint instead. Interestingly, despite Ah Zhong Mian Xian’s central location, its dishes are slightly more affordable compared to the Yishun eatery due to the shophouse’s lower rental costs.

Yu explained: “Feng Food is located in a shopping mall that is integrated with Yishun bus interchange and MRT station. It has high foot traffic and therefore, higher rent.”

Feng Food’s signature mee sua and fried rice with pork chop cost S$9.30 and S$12.90, respectively, compared to S$8.80 and S$12.30 at Ah Zhong Mian Xian in Chinatown. The founder states that portion sizes are similar at both outlets.

