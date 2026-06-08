The former Air Force engineers who started Wok Hey have 'no regrets' of going into F&B

What he kept coming back to is a memo he wrote to staff during that period, titled 'Time for resilience and gratitude'. "I remember sitting down to write it, thinking: what do you say to people who are scared, when you're scared, too? You can't pretend everything is fine. But you also can't let fear be the loudest thing in the room.”

In the end, the founders shared their honest thoughts with the staff who chose to stay and fight through it with them. The memo, he adds, was about more than keeping the business afloat. "It was a reminder of why we do this."

Despite Wok Hey’s size today, the pressure hasn’t let up. “If anything, the stakes are higher now,” says Chia. “Early on, if we failed, it was just us picking up the pieces. Now there are families depending on us – our staff’s families too.” Wok Hey HQ today has employed around 30 staff.

The early years were especially gruelling for both men, who are married with children. “It was seven days a week,” recalls Chia. “Long nights dealing with store fit-outs, contractors, technical issues on-site, then still needing to be back in the office the next morning.”

“We were so consumed by building the business that we often had little energy left when we got home. Our spouses carried much of the family load on their own. They didn’t sign up for a startup life, but they held the fort,” Huang adds. Both say their spouses were supportive from the start. Huang, in particular, recalls telling his partner to give him two years to give it a shot.

That early chapter also left a lasting mark on them, physically. “We both put on weight,” quips Chia, who estimates he gained around 6kg due to the sheer volume of food tasting and recipe testing during Wok Hey’s early R&D phase. “I’m still trying to lose some of it now.”

His subsequent keto diet eventually inspired Wok Hey’s cauliflower rice option. “That was partly personal motivation,” he laughs.