Singapore’s Alchemist coffee debuts first international outlets in Tokyo
The two new outlets, which opened in late June, are located in the neighbourhoods of Aoyama and Asakusa.
Singapore coffee brand Alchemist has opened its first international outlets in Tokyo, Japan. Located in the neighbourhoods of Aoyama and Asakusa, the two new outlets opened in late June this year.
The Aoyama store stretches approximately 140sqm with a seating capacity of around 30 seats. Its design features textured panels and wooden blocks, according to the brand's website.
Meanwhile, the Asakusa store boasts approximately 200sqm and a seating capacity of around 70 seats. It offers a quieter, more tranquil space.
Both outlets will offer over 10 types of coffee with prices of single items between ¥600 (US$4) and ¥1,200 with tax included.
Alchemist also has plans to open 10 stores across Tokyo by the end of 2028.
Founded in 2016 by entrepreneur and barista Will Leow, Alchemist began as a humble 4sqm coffee stand in Singapore’s bustling central business district.
Now with 11 stores across Singapore, Alchemist is known for quality coffee, where in-season high quality beans are roasted in small batches using methods carefully adapted to each bean’s unique characteristics and condition.
They also offer a range of products from coffee beans to coffee capsules and tea bags.
“We’ve always admired Japan’s deep-rooted coffee culture and attention to detail,” said Leow.
“Our mission has always been to create a moment of connection over coffee. Expanding into Tokyo felt like a natural step forward for us, and we’re humbled by the warm reception from the local community. We are excited to share our vision with coffee lovers in Japan – a country that already has such a deep and refined appreciation for quality and craft.”