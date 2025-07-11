Singapore’s Alchemist coffee debuts first international outlets in Tokyo

Singapore coffee brand Alchemist has opened its first international outlets in Tokyo, Japan. Located in the neighbourhoods of Aoyama and Asakusa, the two new outlets opened in late June this year.

The Aoyama store stretches approximately 140sqm with a seating capacity of around 30 seats. Its design features textured panels and wooden blocks, according to the brand's website.

Meanwhile, the Asakusa store boasts approximately 200sqm and a seating capacity of around 70 seats. It offers a quieter, more tranquil space.