Fine dining restaurant Alma by Juan Amador to close in August, weeks after retaining its Michelin star
Alma by Juan Amador's closure comes after it was noted that the number of restaurants winning one Michelin star at this year's Michelin Guide Singapore was lower than last year's.
Fine dining restaurant Alma by Juan Amador is set to close on Aug 15. In an announcement on its social media pages, the restaurant, which recently retained its one Michelin star at this year's Michelin Guide Singapore, said that the decision to close did "not come easily".
The Instagram post read: "Each meal shared, celebration hosted, and story told has contributed to the unique tapestry of our restaurant’s history."
The restaurant's executive chef Yew Eng Tong, who took over the reins in 2023, paid tribute to the team at Alma by Juan Amador in an Instagram Story on his personal page, writing: "We've pushed ourselves hard and are proud of what we have achieved.
"We cannot control the economy or market dynamics and it's true that every restaurant has their own life span but what we created in the restaurant during these few years, I am glad for it."
Alma by Juan Amador's closure comes after it was noted that the number of restaurants winning one Michelin star at this year's Michelin Guide Singapore was lower than last year's.
This year saw 32 restaurants retaining or winning one Michelin star, down from last year's 42.
Several establishments such as Art di Daniele Sperindio, Chef Kang’s, Oshino and Sushi Kimura had closed within the past year.