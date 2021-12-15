Bored with Christmas drink flavours? We propose 6 new ones for 2021 (like dalgona latte)

Ah, the seasons and their indicators. You know it’s Deepavali season when the lights go up over the streets. You know it’s Hungry Ghost season when there’s a smell of char lingering in the air. And you know it’s the year-end holiday season when coffee stores start rolling out their peppermint mochas and their toffee nut lattes.

It’s not that we don’t look forward to seasonal drinks – it’s just that they’re a little predictable, aren’t they? And really, what do cinnamon sticks, warm wine and figgy pudding have to do with our tropical year-end season, which tosses a rainy “dream on” in the face of anyone dreaming of a white Christmas?

Sprinkling pumpkin pie spices on top of any beverage will make it “festive”, yes, but we can do better. Here at CNA Lifestyle, we propose a few new flavours that are really relevant for 2021.

Of course, we've never actually tried to make them, but hey, if you do, let us know if you live to tell the tale.

DALGONA DEATH LATTE