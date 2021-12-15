Bored with Christmas drink flavours? We propose 6 new ones for 2021 (like dalgona latte)
Move over, snooze-worthy peppermint mochas. How about a Dalgona Death Latte or a Warm Cinnamon Apple Three Legs Cooling Water? Oh, you'll pass? Can't imagine why.
Ah, the seasons and their indicators. You know it’s Deepavali season when the lights go up over the streets. You know it’s Hungry Ghost season when there’s a smell of char lingering in the air. And you know it’s the year-end holiday season when coffee stores start rolling out their peppermint mochas and their toffee nut lattes.
It’s not that we don’t look forward to seasonal drinks – it’s just that they’re a little predictable, aren’t they? And really, what do cinnamon sticks, warm wine and figgy pudding have to do with our tropical year-end season, which tosses a rainy “dream on” in the face of anyone dreaming of a white Christmas?
Sprinkling pumpkin pie spices on top of any beverage will make it “festive”, yes, but we can do better. Here at CNA Lifestyle, we propose a few new flavours that are really relevant for 2021.
Of course, we've never actually tried to make them, but hey, if you do, let us know if you live to tell the tale.
DALGONA DEATH LATTE
Move aside, caramel and toffee – there’s simply no fight for the “in” flavour this year. The honeycomb taste of crisp dalgona candy sitting on top of the bittersweet creaminess of whipped dalgona coffee is a latte begging to be made. The twist is that you have to make your own latte art, and the barista will allow you to live if you don’t mess it up.
SALTED EGG YOLK NOG
Eggnog, pshaw, so bland and basic. It should be spiced up with some deeper, more intense flavours. Everyone knows that putting salted egg yolk in anything instantly makes it trendier and more marketable, so this one is a no-brainer. While we’re at it, should we throw in some chilli padi and curry leaves, or would that be like putting arm-band floaties on the Merlion?
PLANT-BASED TURKEY AND GRAVY SLUSHIE
Lots of meatless meat brands and options exploded onto the scene this year, so we really can’t see why this drink wouldn’t be wildly popular. Delicious plant-based turkey with savoury gravy, all blended up into a big, brown, protein-laden smoothie shake. So festive! Just don’t spill any in the Grab.
WARM CINNAMON APPLE THREE LEGS COOLING WATER
Most of us got vaccinated (twice! Some of us thrice!) this year, and “cooling” beverages like coconut water, herbal teas and of course Three Legs Cooling Water have been flying off the shelves. This delightfully festive beverage celebrates the “my mother said, better be prepared” spirit of our people.
WHITE PEPPERMINT AND BLACK CHOCOLATE OOLONG BUBBLE TEA
What’s small, round, black-and-white and super shareable on social media? The panda baby we welcomed this year! This celebratory drink commemorates his heritage, pays tribute to global conservation efforts and gets us all into the warm-fuzzy spirit. As if we needed another excuse to indulge in bubble tea.
MARIAH CAREY SURPRISE
This one comes with a Mariah topper springing out of a pile of whipped cream. Because she doesn’t want a lot for Christmas; there is just one thing she needs. She doesn’t care about the presents underneath the Christmas tree. And with the opening of several VTLs, some of us who have been separated from our loved ones for a seemingly interminable period of time can now be reunited with them. All they want for Christmas is you. And for that song to stop playing on repeat.