This former teacher started a Chinese-Muslim beef roti business in Singapore with cooks from his hometown

When Harun Min, 36, from Linxia in northwest China first vacationed in Singapore in 2024, opening a beef roti shop wasn't part of the plan.

The Chinese-Muslim former middle school teacher launched two Ameen Roti outlets in June, a 15-seater at Haji Lane and a takeaway stall at Century Square, serving authentic Chinese-style beef and chicken roti prepared by cooks from his hometown.

Popular among China's Hui Muslim community, beef roti is a flaky pastry made with paper-thin dough that’s traditionally stuffed with spiced beef filling and fried till crispy. At Ameen Roti, diners can watch the chefs fry each roti to order, using a traditional Xi'an Muslim recipe with spices imported from China and fresh beef sourced locally. While it may look a little like prata or Taiwanese scallion pancakes, Min says its savoury flavours are distinctly Chinese-Muslim.

In China, the snack is known as niu rou bing (beef pancake) or guo kui (pot helmet flatbread due to its shape), depending on the region. In Singapore and Malaysia, it’s commonly marketed as “Chinese beef roti”.

Min tells 8days.sg that beef roti dates back to China's Tang dynasty and was enjoyed by royalty, before eventually becoming a popular street food.