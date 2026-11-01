American burrito chain Chipotle will open at Jewel Changi Airport in 2027
The popular American fast-casual chain will bring its customisable burritos, bowls, tacos and more to Singapore.
Chipotle is coming to Singapore next year, and it will be opening at Jewel Changi Airport.
The popular American fast-casual restaurant chain specialising in customisable Mexican-inspired food will be located on Level 2 of the mall, at #02-200.
Diners here will be able to choose from Chipotle’s customisable menu of burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas and salads, the company said in a release.
Chipotle’s operations in Singapore and South Korea will be managed by S&C Restaurants Holdings, a joint venture between Chipotle and Big Bite Company, an affiliate of Sangmidang Holdings. South Korea-based Sangmidang Holdings is also the company behind Shake Shack and Paris Baguette in Singapore.
Chipotle’s first restaurant in Asia opened on Sep 2 in Seoul’s Gangnam-daero, and its second opened on Oct 28 at Shinsegae Department Store Gangnam in Sweet Park.
“Singapore’s vibrant food culture and appreciation for high-quality ingredients make it an exciting market for Chipotle,” said Hee Soo Hur, President, Chief Vision Officer (CVO) of Sangmidang Holdings. “What sets Chipotle apart is its commitment to real food, prepared fresh every day, and the ability for every guest to customise their meal exactly how they want it. We look forward to bringing that distinctive Chipotle experience to Singapore and introducing more guests to the brand.”
Founded in 1993 in Denver, Colorado, Chipotle has over 4,200 restaurants in the US as well as a presence in countries including Canada, the UK, France, Germany and Mexico.
Its entry into Singapore comes on the heels of other international F&B brands that have opened here in recent years, like American fast food joint Chick-fil-A and Korean burger brand Lotteria.