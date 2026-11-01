American burrito chain Chipotle will open at Jewel Changi Airport in 2027

Chipotle is coming to Singapore next year, and it will be opening at Jewel Changi Airport.

The popular American fast-casual restaurant chain specialising in customisable Mexican-inspired food will be located on Level 2 of the mall, at #02-200.

Diners here will be able to choose from Chipotle’s customisable menu of burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas and salads, the company said in a release.

Chipotle’s operations in Singapore and South Korea will be managed by S&C Restaurants Holdings, a joint venture between Chipotle and Big Bite Company, an affiliate of Sangmidang Holdings. South Korea-based Sangmidang Holdings is also the company behind Shake Shack and Paris Baguette in Singapore.