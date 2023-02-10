Aniba is the CBD’s coolest new hidden-entryway restaurant and bar by the folks behind Miznon

A tiny, blink-and-you’ll-miss-it entrance off the riverfront almost conceals the way up, via a private elevator, into a cavernous, otherworldly space with windows overlooking the Singapore River.

Entering through a tunnel lined with coppery fish scales, your path is lit by lamps that resemble glowing sea anemones. There’s a large open kitchen, and a drinks island lit by more amorphous anemones overhead.

You might not be able to put your finger on what exactly this is – a bar with a restaurant, or a restaurant with a bar? – but you’ll immediately recognise the vibe as so-hip-it-hurts.

This is Aniba, the Central Business District’s newest dining and drinks concept by the folks behind the wildly popular Miznon and North Miznon.

While Miznon is a “canteen” serving up casual pitas street-food style, and North Miznon is a dining destination for those who’d rather get up and dance around the restaurant than stay in their seats, Aniba is a “chef kitchen and lounge”, according to The Foragers, the hospitality group responsible for all three, as well as wellness-focused cafe Carrotsticks & Cravings.