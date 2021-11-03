Green light again for Anthony Bourdain and KF Seetoh's 'hawker centre' in New York

For a while, it looked like Singapore street food champion KF Seetoh's much talked-about US "hawker centre" venture with the late Anthony Bourdain was never going to take off.

But now, the stalled project, halted in 2017 because of leasing issues, has been revived.

In a Facebook post, Seetoh wrote, "Waited eight years for this (since Bourdain tapped me in 2013 at our World Street Food Congress in SG with a "I want you to help me build my Bourdian Market in NYC")... a celebration of what Bourdain did even for our UNESCO Hawkers. This is our hawkers' Noah's Ark headed for Times Square, New York and onwards to the world."

The food guru of Makansutra fame has gathered 18 Singapore vendors for a food court concept that will bring some of Singapore's local hawker centre flavour to the US. The as-yet-unnamed project is slated to open in early 2022 in New York City's Midtown area, not far from Times Square.

The stalls will offer dishes including chilli crab, oyster omelette and nasi lemak, according to US media outlets.

Also in the lineup are Ah Tai Hainanese Chicken Rice, which famously served Bourdain his first taste of the iconic dish at Maxwell Food Centre; chilli crab by Chris Hooi, whose family is credited with the original dish cooked up by chef Hooi Kok Wai at Dragon Phoenix restaurant in 1963; and Fishball Story with its fishball noodles.

