Anto has the best pizza in Singapore as 3 pizzerias make it to 50 Top Pizza’s Asia-Pacific 2026 list

What’s the best pizza in Singapore? According to the international 50 Top Pizza awards, it is Anto at Jiak Chuan Road by Italian chef Antonio Brancato.

Three Singapore pizzerias made it to the list of the best pizza pies in Asia-Pacific as judged by 50 Top Pizza, an annual guide and awards list that names the best pizzerias globally, with regional and world rankings. Founded in 2017 by Italian food writers and hospitality consultants Barbara Guerra, Luciano Pignataro and Albert Sapere, it has grown into a widely cited guide among pizza aficionados.

At the 2026 ceremony held on Monday (Mar 9) in Tokyo, Anto came in at No 15, defending its title as No 1 in Singapore: In 2025, it was ranked No 13, less than a year after opening in September 2024. It was also ranked 95th globally.