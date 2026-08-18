Instagram is the best and worst thing to happen to desserts, says world-famous pastry chef Antonio Bachour

With the Afternoon Tea at The Courtyard (S$75 per adult, S$45 per child aged six to 11), Singapore diners get to experience the chef’s signature flavours and creations like the Berry Shortcake, Bachour’s Rocher and Exotic Pressed Sable, together with a selection of petit gateaux and savoury items.

“We are bringing a complete Bachour experience to The Fullerton Hotel Singapore – not just one or two desserts, but a showcase of what Bachour is all about,” he said.

For those of us who eat with our eyes – and cameras – as well as taste with our palates, it’s a visual wonderland. But, let’s not forget about flavour and technique.

“While people know my work for the colours, clean lines and presentation, I would like them to recognise the balance first. A Bachour dessert has to be much more than something beautiful. It has to have flavour, texture, freshness and a certain simplicity when you eat it,” he told us.

After all, “I never wanted aesthetics to become more important than flavour. For me, they have to work together. The visual makes you want to try the dessert; the flavour is what makes you remember it.”