Former MasterChef Singapore contestant opens Indonesian food stall at Nanyang Polytechnic: ‘I didn’t eat for 5 days’

My Indo Cook started as a home-based business in 2020 after Eka’s social media followers repeatedly asked if they could buy the Indonesian dishes she posted online.

The NYP outlet is her first permanent physical stall, though opening one so soon was never part of her plan.

Mairina came across a social media advertisement posted by the previous tenant, who was looking for someone to take over the stall. After discussing it with her husband and three children, she decided to take the plunge.

“Then boom, I jumped in,” she quipped.

The catch? She had just 10 days to get everything ready before taking over the stall on Aug 1.

“IT WAS LIKE THE AMAZING RACE”

With no time for a trial run, the first-time stall owner had to hit the ground running. In just 10 days, she signed the contract, applied for the necessary licences, sourced suppliers and planned her menu.

She even had to figure out how to operate the point-of-sale system on her first day of business.

“It was like The Amazing Race. I don’t know how I did it, but luckily, everything fell into place in time for the opening,” she says.