Singapore’s Apartment Coffee holds 6th spot in The World’s 100 Best Coffee Shops list for second year

Singapore’s Apartment Coffee retains its sweet sixth spot in the second edition of The World’s 100 Best Coffee Shops ranking unveiled at CoffeeFest Madrid 2026 on Monday (Feb 16). It is the only Singapore cafe to make this year’s list and has been crowned the best coffee shop in Asia, matching its placement from 2025.

According to DaVinci Gourmet, official title partner of The World’s 100 Best Coffee Shops, the global ranking evaluates the cafes across nine criteria, including the quality of coffee, the barista expertise, sustainability practices, consistency and innovation.

Results are determined through a voting system combining expert panel votes (70 per cent) and public voting (30 per cent), alongside a nomination and final selection process.

Apartment Coffee at Selegie Road is known and loved for its minimalist, calming interior that offers a refuge from the surrounding city bustle. The menu offers a concise selection of coffees and teas so the focus stays on careful sourcing, roasting and brewing. Their beans are sourced from the team’s travels through Colombia and Rwanda, which they have visited as part of the selection process.