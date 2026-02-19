Singapore’s Apartment Coffee holds 6th spot in The World’s 100 Best Coffee Shops list for second year
One other Asian entrant made the Top 10 – Malaysia's Story of Ono at No 8.
Singapore’s Apartment Coffee retains its sweet sixth spot in the second edition of The World’s 100 Best Coffee Shops ranking unveiled at CoffeeFest Madrid 2026 on Monday (Feb 16). It is the only Singapore cafe to make this year’s list and has been crowned the best coffee shop in Asia, matching its placement from 2025.
According to DaVinci Gourmet, official title partner of The World’s 100 Best Coffee Shops, the global ranking evaluates the cafes across nine criteria, including the quality of coffee, the barista expertise, sustainability practices, consistency and innovation.
Results are determined through a voting system combining expert panel votes (70 per cent) and public voting (30 per cent), alongside a nomination and final selection process.
Apartment Coffee at Selegie Road is known and loved for its minimalist, calming interior that offers a refuge from the surrounding city bustle. The menu offers a concise selection of coffees and teas so the focus stays on careful sourcing, roasting and brewing. Their beans are sourced from the team’s travels through Colombia and Rwanda, which they have visited as part of the selection process.
Joining Apartment Coffee in the Top 10 is another Asian cafe, Malaysia’s Story Of Ono, located in Petaling Jaya, which rose one place to eighth this year. Across the full list, a total of 14 coffee shops from Asia were recognised.
Among the highest-ranking new Asian entries are South Korea’s Momos Coffee Flagship Store ranked 22nd and Japan’s Ult Coffee 24th on the list. Reappearing on the list from last year are Japan’s Koffee Mameya Kakeru (28th), China’s Espresso Alchemy (31st) and the Philippines’ Yardstick (34th).
Taiwan has a particularly strong showing this year, with four coffee shops making the list, all as new entries – Coffee Sind (36th), Keep Coffee Roastery (46th), Tomorrow Coffee Roasters (57th) and Coffee Stopover Black (78th).
South Korea’s Ruli Coffee debuts with a ranking of 51st, while Thailand’s Fika & Co. Cafe enters at 61st.
Malaysia also sees another new addition with Kuala Lumpur’s Coffee Stain, placed 84th.