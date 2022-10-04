Contemporary Malay fine dining with sea urchin and caviar? Arang's chef offers more than meets the eye

Kueh bakar topped with uni and caviar; Hokkaido scallops in laksam sauce; and rendang featuring sous-vide beef shortrib: These are some of the dishes you’ll taste at chef Nurl Asyraffie Bin Mohamed Shukor’s newly-launched private dining spot, Arang.

You may remember Asyraffie – or Affie, as he’s known to his friends – from the pop-ups he did at modern Indian restaurant Thevar, where he used to work; or the home-based business he started during the “circuit breaker” period, delivering freshly made nasi kerabu.

Last year, the 31-year-old was on the cusp of opening his own restaurant with an investor friend, and had started scouting locations out. Unfortunately, “many things just didn’t align”, especially in the pandemic climate, he told us.