Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2023: Bangkok is tops, Singapore's Labyrinth climbs 29 places

Nine Singapore establishments are on the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023 list and nearly all have risen to positions higher than the year before.

The list was revealed on Tuesday (Mar 28) in a ceremony at The Ballroom at Resorts World Sentosa with more than 800 guests from around the world in attendance.

Bangkok’s Le Du, which was number four last year, now has the top spot, which chef Thitid “Ton” Tassanakajohn described at a post-ceremony press conference as “unreal” as he recalled how “when I started Le Du 10 years ago using only local produce, people thought I was stupid and crazy. People said I would go out of business in six months.” He’s the one laughing now, especially as his other restaurant, Nusara, also in Bangkok, came in at number three.

Sezanne in Tokyo ranks number two, while last year’s number one, Den, also in Tokyo, now occupies the number four spot.