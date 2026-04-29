Former Asu chef Ace Tan opens Asin on Carpenter Street with Asian tasting menu that changes with the seasons

After closing his restaurant Asu at Labrador Villa Road at the end of last year, chef Ace Tan is back with a new concept, this time in partnership with Desmond Heng of Suguru Home Dining and Suguru Sushiya.

Asin (pronounced "Ace-in"), located in Carpenter Street, is set to open its doors on May 6.

Fans of Tan’s cooking will be comforted to know that he isn’t pivoting directionally. At Asin, he continues to hone the culinary philosophy he’s developed over the years with seasonally-changing menus rooted in the cultures of Asia. The menu, priced at S$188++, offers eight courses (with add-on options) built on eating optimally for the body by harnessing seasonal ingredients at their peak.