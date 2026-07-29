Pasta tasting and set menus at Assaggi by Michelin-starred Buona Terra, opening in Neil Road

If all you’ve ever yearned for is to eat four or five different pastas for lunch, chef Denis Lucchi has anticipated your deepest desire.

With one-Michelin-starred Buona Terra and casual trattoria Locanda already under his belt, he’s expanding his Italian empire with a third concept that occupies a middle ground.

Assaggi, opening on Aug 10 in Neil Road, is a tasting menu-only restaurant that does away with all the frills like caviar and truffles, but still delivers an experience driven by technique and seasonality. “Fine dining lite”, if you will.